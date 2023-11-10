The upcoming Texas Southern-Alcorn State football game at Shell Energy Stadium has been shifted to Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. The move was necessary to accommodate the Dynamo. The Tigers and the Braves were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 11, but the Dynamo will host an MLS playoff game against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Rockets pick up options on four key players

The Rockets are clearly pleased with the direction they are headed with their young core of players and that’s clear through their recent action. The team announced it has exercised the fourth-year team options on guard Jalen Green and center Alperen Sengun. Additionally, the Rockets have picked up the third-year team options on Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.

Donovan Smith leads UH to first Big 12 road victory

The University of Houston Cougars recorded their first Big 12 road win when quarterback Donovan Smith came through with the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run for the 25-24 overtime victory over Baylor. “We knew what play we were going to run,” said Houston coach Dana Holgorsen. “They knew it and it worked. I guess the football gods were looking after us.”

PVAMU setter Leah Lawson receives SWAC honor

Prairie View junior setter Leah Lawson was named SWAC Volleyball Setter of the Week after she led the Lady Panthers with 101 assists in three matches against Jackson State (33 assists), Mississippi Valley State (27) and Alabama A&M (41). Lawson, who began her collegiate career at East Central University, has also posted 2,000 career assists, 848 of which have come since she arrived at Prairie View.

PVAMU DB DeJuan Lewis helps secure Homecoming win

Prairie View defensive back and Shadow Creek product DeJuan Lewis had three tackles and one interception during the Panthers’ 38-14 Homecoming win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has record day

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for a rookie-record 470 yards and threw five touchdown passes, including the game-winner in the 39-37 win over Tampa Bay.