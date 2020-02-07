Willie McCoy III sets tone for Bellaire

Senior power forward Willie McCoy III set the tone for the Bellaire Cardinals’ first-place district success after a nine-game winning streak.

Whether it was a breakaway dunk after a steal, an alley-oop from a teammate or a key rebound or block under the basket, McCoy always seems involved in the play directly or indirectly.

Bellaire head coach Bruce Glover noted how McCoy has added to the Cardinals’ success.

“He helps us because we are a below-the-rim offense for the most part and he plays with so much toughness and athleticism. He’s really a great kid.”

Here is the Defender one-on-one with McCoy:

Style of play

“I bring energy to the defense and just try to be different.”

Keys to success

“We have come together as a team; find the shooters and win.”

After school shooting

“We prayed in practice and talked about it then just got back to balling.”

About McCoy

Instagram: @iamwbxii

Commitment status: Uncommitted

Players he studies: Russell Westbrook, Zion Williamson

Favorite subject: English

Shout-outs: Mom, dad, sisters, brothers

