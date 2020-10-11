Disparity Study Update

A 2-years long diversity study was commissioned by Harris County Commissioners Court. The study, released in July of 2020, revealed that Harris County is woefully short in hiring minority and women-owned contractors. The study also revealed that just 9.1% of Harris County contracts are awarded to minority and women-owned businesses compared to a 28.4% market share. Just .5% of the County’s contract dollars go to Black owned businesses. What is your plan to address this egregious, unequal situation? What is your message to the African American community in Harris County regarding this unacceptable situation?