ECONOMIC ADVANCEMENT AND COMPLETE COMMUNITIES

A report from the Urban Institute stated even though Houston boasts a very diverse population and a low unemployment rate, it’s still behind its peers in providing opportunities for economic advancement. 6% of Houston’s working households with a family member working full-time are still living in poverty compared to 3% in Austin and 4% in San Antonio. Shortly after you came into office Mayor you brought on board the Complete Communities Initiative. We know that change is slow and can be painful but do we have ant metrics from this program that can show us any progress in addressing inequities in poverty, housing and education in our community.