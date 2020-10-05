Part One: Due to the pandemic 50% of 18 -29year old’s have moved back home. Unemployment and lack of affordable housing options have placed and unequal burden on black families given the current conditions. What are your long-term plans to combat this problem that is becoming more apparent as stimulus programs and eviction moratoriums expire or are ignored.

Part Two: The housing task force partnership between the city and county to address public health by preventing evictions and stabilizing housing in Houston was announced in June. Mayor Turner, you recently announced the city would pull out of the joint COVID-19 housing stability task force…mayor can you expound on why you chose to pull out of the task force and the plans the City Council Committee on Housing and Community Affairs has to continue this work for the City of Houston