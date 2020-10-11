Flooding | Hurricane Harvey Repairs

Part One: Hurricane season is in full swing and although we have not been directly hit by a hurricane, we have experienced flooding from the rain…Our members would like to ask you Judge Hidalgo what are your plans to speed up flood control projects in Harris County?

Part Two: There are a lot of families who are still dealing with the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey. Harris County elected to develop its own local recovery programs and to be responsible for the implementation of those programs. Some 3 years later, some citizens have received a miniscule amount of assistance and others are still waiting. Can you provide any information on the progress, if any, that has been made in restoring homes and providing reimbursements under the guise of a Hurricane Harvey recovery program, especially as it relates to African American communities?