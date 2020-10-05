POLICE REFORM TASK FORCE UPDATE

Part One: After weeks of demonstration over the death of George Floyd, Mayor you named a 45-member task force on police reform…Mayor would you expound on the conclusions or recommendations that have been made by the task force?

Part Two: Mayor Turner, Houston like all other cities is considering tough police reform. Those challenges bring about other circumstances to bear. What are some of the toughest reforms that Houston is considering and what will you do to make sure your legacy demonstrates the commitment to real police reform?