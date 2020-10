During this Covid-19 Pandemic the current President has made many false claims about mail in ballots being linked to voter fraud trying to suppress the vote in the African American and Latino communities. The Texas Supreme Court on 9/19/2020 stopped the Harris County Clerk from mailing out over 2 million mail-in ballots. What is the county doing to work around the setback handed down by the Supreme Court and ensure voters are able to vote on November 3, 2020 without the fear of getting sick?