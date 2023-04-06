The Mu Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and their charitable arm, Julia F. Thompson Inc., recently partnered with the Eta Rho Sigma, Zeta Xi Sigma, and Epsilon Kappa Sigma Chapters of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. to hold a “Jeans for Teens: Party with a Purpose” at Southside Sporting Club.

Over 150 ΜΚO members and guests attended the event where adult-sized jeans for males and females in foster care were collected. Over 431 pairs of jeans were collected onsite and $4,060 in monetary donations will be presented to Be A Resource, a non-profit organization that provides hope and help to children and youth.

“Older teens in foster care find themselves facing a daily challenge of finding clothes that fit their growing frames. For the past eight years, we have worked to provide hundreds of pairs of jeans to Be A Resource for CPS Kids, also known as B.E.A.R. I’m thrilled to once again partner with the local chapters of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated for this worthy cause,” MKO President Monica Green said.

The event falls under the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ‘Uplift Our Local Community’ Initiative which promotes collaboration to combine resources and efforts to maximize the impact on the community. The aim is to support the BEAR Necessities Program for Be A Resource for CPS Kids, a 501(c)(3) organization working with Harris County Resources for Children and Adults and the Texas Department of Family Protective Services. DeAnna Nwankwo served as General Chairman for Uplift Our Local Community, along with Brittany Nunn and Nichelle Walker, who served as Chairman and Co-Chairman for the event.

