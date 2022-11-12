Everyone agrees that water is an important resource, and with the ongoing megadrought paired with increasing costs of water in many cities across the country, water consumption is increasingly top of mind. More people are questioning their daily water use and looking for strategic ways to save at home.

Considering only about 1% of Earth’s water is available for human use, it’s important that everyone take steps to reduce their water use through smart home improvements. Here are three ways you can make a difference and save money:

1. Understand your water footprint

The first step is to understand how much water you’re using. Start by paying attention to your water bill. How much water are you using and how does that compare to months and years past? Some utilities even provide insight into your use compared to your neighbors’, which can be helpful in seeing if you’re above or below average.

Additionally, consider insightful upgrades like the Kohler H2Wise systems that provide key insight into how much water your home uses every day. Plus, this smart system provides 24/7 monitoring that sends real-time alerts to your phone if it detects changes in water pressure that signal potential water leakage or other plumbing problems, so you save wasted water, not to mention, prevent potential home damage.

Each American uses an average of 82 gallons of water a day at home, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. You can lower your water footprint by being aware of your water usage and making several strategic home improvements.

2. Look for labels

The average family spends more than $1,000 per year in water costs, but can save more than $380 annually from retrofitting with WaterSense labeled fixtures and ENERGY STAR certified appliances, according to the EPA. That means if you’re making home improvements, it’s important to look at the labels of products and choose wisely.

The EPA has recently recognized Kohler Co. with a 2022 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for its continual efforts to innovate water-efficient plumbing products, promote water conservation and aid in the protection of this natural resource. This award is the company’s 8th Sustained Excellence recognition and its 13th year of recognition overall by the WaterSense program.

By looking for this label and using these products, you can be part of a movement that’s making a big impact on water conservation. Since 2007, cumulative savings due to Kohler brands is over 437 billion gallons of water, 9.26 million metric tons of avoided CO2 emissions and $7 billion in energy and water costs.

3. Make strategic upgrades

Many people are looking for ways to green their home with eco-friendly upgrades. Replacing old toilets and faucets with WaterSense options reduces water use and saves money, especially since these things are used on a daily basis. When it’s time to replace washing machines and dishwashers, remember to keep water conservation in mind as well when selecting updated appliances.

Swapping out your showerhead is another option to help you gain control while saving money. Go a step further with the innovative Anthem digital control that has a sleek, minimalist display that lets you control your outlets, temperature and water flow. Optional built-in eco mode lets you conserve water by using just one outlet at a time, and the summary screen helps to promote mindful water usage.

Finally, research if a tankless water heater might be right for your home. Rather than a holding tank, these units heat water on demand, therefore eliminating the long waits between when you turn on the water and when you actually get hot water flowing, which can equate to gallons of wasted water down the drain.

The EPA states everyone can use at least 20% less water by installing water-efficient fixtures and appliances. Pair this with being thoughtful about your water use every day and your entire family will help conserve this precious resource.

