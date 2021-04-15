After a dominant first place performance by Bellaire High School at the Houston Relays, the Lady Cardinals had high expectation going into the playoffs.

At the HISD district meet Bellaire junior twins Talia and Takia Palmer took over the track like it was theirs to begin with.

In the 100 meter and 200 meter dash, the Palmer twins finished with first and second place. Takia won both races, running a 12.69 time for the 100m dash and 13.06 time for the 200 meter. And Talia was right there with her sister earning second place with a 26.33 time for the 100 meter and 26.39 in the 200 meter. Bellaire’s 4 x 100 meter relay and 4 x 200 meter relay teams also qualified to move on to the next round with second place finishes.

The Defender spoke with the Palmer twins to discuss how they push each other to greatness and what it will take to keep their momentum going forward to the next round of the track and field playoffs.

Talia (l) and Takia (r) Palmer. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Style of Running

Takia: “For sprints you have to just take off and keep it going. There is no slowing up after the start, you have to keep going all the way.”

Talia: “I like to keep a dry face. I’ll pop up, sprint and never slow up because somebody will catch you at the finish line. I also make sure to always run through the line.”

Pushing Each Other

Talia: “If I ever notice, my sister is beside me, I just try to speed up.”

Keys to Success

Talia: “You have to do the workouts and push yourself at practice.”

Takia: “I’d say eat healthy, sleep, hydrate with waters, and cut out the sugars, because you have to maintain a healthy eating schedule.”

Moving Forward

Takia: “Practice, practice, practice, use the weight room to get stronger and faster, and no days off.”

About Talia Palmer

IG: @ Taliapalmer_

Runners She Studies: Tori Bowie and Allyson Felix

Favorite Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

World Issue She Would Solve: Racial Profiling

Shoutouts: My coaches and parents

About Takia Palmer

IG: @Takiapalmer_

Runners She Studies: Sha’Carri Richardson (LSU)

Favorite Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again

World Issue She Would Solve: Police Killing of Unarmed Black People Needs To Stop

Shoutouts: My old track coaches, my new track coaches , my AAU coach and my mom and dad.