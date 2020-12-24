Celebrate the Holidays with a Delectable Dessert

With so many traditions and ways to celebrate the holiday season, the options are nearly endless for families looking to spend special moments together. One of the tastiest and most enjoyable activities you can engage in with family and friends is to team up and create sweet eats in the kitchen.

Whether you’re a chocolate lover or prefer traditional seasonal flavors like peppermint and gingerbread, you can turn to these Gingerbread Cupcakes with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream from Milk Means More to tingle taste buds while bringing everyone together.

Find more ways to celebrate the season with sweet eats at milkmeansmore.org.

Gingerbread Cupcakes with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream

Recipe courtesy of Megan Gundy of “What Megan’s Making” on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 20

Cupcakes:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3 tablespoons molasses

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Whipped Vanilla Buttercream:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar

2-4 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 pinch salt

cinnamon, for topping

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and preheat oven to 350 F. Line muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside.

To make cupcakes: In medium bowl, whisk flour, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and salt.

In large bowl of stand mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add molasses and beat until incorporated. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then beat in vanilla. Add flour mixture and mix on low speed until just combined.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full. Bake 30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center cupcake comes out clean or with moist crumbs. Let cupcakes cool 10 minutes then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

To make whipped vanilla buttercream: In large bowl of stand mixer, beat butter on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add vanilla and, with mixer on low, slowly add in powdered sugar, cream and salt, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Once incorporated, whip frosting at least 3 minutes on medium-high or high speed. If frosting is too thick, gradually beat in additional cream. Pipe on top of cooled cupcakes and sprinkle with cinnamon.