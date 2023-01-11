Creating a spa-like bathroom that enhances your overall well-being is seriously on trend, and for good reason. Self-care can become part of your daily ritual if you make your bathroom into a calm oasis that supports your well-being — and technology can help create that sanctuary. Technology can also help you feel better knowing that you’re conserving water and protecting your home from potential problems such as freezing pipes. Knowing your systems are safe will allow you to relax and stay calmer.

If you’re ready to make improvements in your bathroom, here are some recent innovations to help you put your wellness front and center.

Personalize your bathing experience, smartly

If you’d like to have better control of your shower, the innovative Anthem Smart Showering Valves and Controls can simultaneously deliver different temperatures, pressures and spray settings for each water outlet with the touch of a button for a personalized shower experience, every time. Rinsing with warm and cool water at the same time offers hydrotherapy benefits and creates a spa-like experience right in your home. The Anthem smart showering systems control up to six water outlets, and the digital control display will also show how much water was used after each shower to help inform you about your water consumption. This is an effective way to use technology to provide smart water delivery and management in your everyday life.

Shower luxuriously — using less water

If water conservation is important to you, the Statement VES (Variable Eco-Spray) Showerhead and Handshower use up to 40% less water than a typical 2.5 gallons per minute showerhead. Statement VES’s low-flow spray is optimized to provide strong rinsing coverage while still maintaining warmth — addressing two key shower experience needs. The Statement collection includes Kohler’s Katalyst air-induction technology that infuses air into water droplets to make them feel larger while retaining heat longer, for a more luxurious soak while still using less water. Even better, Statement showerheads are compatible with existing pipes for an easy upgrade.

Protect your home for more peace of mind

If you have ever had to cope with plumbing leaks or frozen pipes, you know how devastating and costly these problems can be. Achieve a sense of serenity in the bathroom by planning ahead so you can avoid these calamities in the future. H2Wise Smart Water Monitoring Systems, powered by Phyn monitors and tracks all household water usage, alerting you to leaks and providing pre-freeze warnings. H2Wise plus features remote shutoff functionality in case of a catastrophic leak. A new frozen pipe mitigation smart feature will even detect if pipes begin to freeze and instruct your KOHLER Konnect water fixtures to briefly relieve pressure and minimize potential damage.

Improve personal cleansing, with style

For next-level hygiene and personal care, the Eir Smart Toilet exemplifies the art of innovation, offering convenient features such as a heated seat, customizable personal cleansing, a hands-free auto open and close lid, a nightlight, automatic flush and smart automatic flush capabilities that meet the EPA’s WaterSense criteria. Its sleek, tankless design and multiple finish options allow for concealed connections, making the toilet a beautiful centerpiece in your bathroom.

Bring the spa into your home

If you’re looking for easy ways to turn your daily bath or shower into a spa-like experience, look no further than Sprig, Kohler’s new lifestyle brand. You can easily install one of their shower infusion systems with natural shower infusion pods, their versatile body and linen mists or premium bath bombs to provide peaceful escape through aromatherapy. Sprig infusion systems easily retrofit to your existing shower to diffuse aromatherapy into the water, making it simple to elevate your daily routine into a moment of escape to enhance your well-being. You can also use their versatile body and linen mists for an aromatic burst of freshness — spritzed directly onto skin, into the air or onto a pillow, towel or yoga mat. Whether you love bath bombs or haven’t tried one yet, you’ll love their clean, natural, premium bath bombs featuring botanicals and skincare superstars like coconut oil, shea butter and kaolin clay.

Learn more about these products and other innovations to help transform your bathroom into your personal retreat and enhance your well-being at home by visiting Kohler.com.