November 12, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Joe Biden vows to do right by the Black community after his historic victory with Kamala Harris. Find out what his plan is to “Lift Every Voice.” Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate Billingsley takes on President Trump after refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

The doors of opportunity have been open by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis after getting the 30 percent MWBE County contract policy approved. Read more about how this decision will impact the Black business community.

Katy Tompkin’s Quarterback Jalen Milroe is a next-level passer and has established himself as one of Texas’ high school elites. Read more as Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie Jiles interviews the young phenom.

Black women showed out and played a major role in the success of President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory. Read how the roles of Stacey Abrams and LaTosha Brown worked to help Democrats win. Check out the article in our InFocus section of this week’s edition

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community. On the Web, how Black women did the dang thang and changed the course of the election and Houstonian Nephew Tommy talks about his popular reality show, “Ready for Love.”