Sharpstown Forward Josh Farmer Interview

Sharpstown high school’s basketball program before the arrival of 4-year lettermen senior Josh Farmer was turmoil. During Farmer’s junior year, he played a leading role in the Apollos securing a playoff spot, yet scouts doubted him as a strong enough recruit to take his game to the next level. So Farmer not only added an inch in his already 6’7” height, he also put on 15 or 20 pounds of lean muscle.

Farmer is currently uncommitted to any schools but has 11 offers and is ranked as the 10th best prospect in the state’s 2021 class according to 247 Sports.

Farmer’s game is pretty all-around. He does it all on the basketball court using his height, length, speed and agility. With the right strength and conditioning program, he could definitely be a slashing banger in the paint on the offense, defense and collecting rebounds.

Farmer currently has his team back in the hunt for the final playoff spot after the Apollos defeated Madison high school, who had beat Sharpstown earlier in a 7-11 overall (5-3 district) year.

When Sharpstown head basketball coach Benjamin Garrett was asked what makes Farmer so special, Garrett adds.

“Josh is a phenomenal athlete and has a 3.7 GPA.”

“He has changed Sharpstown basketball by being able to just go hard all the time. A lot of people doubt him and say he was soft as a kid but he continued to get better in just doing the little things. He was in the gym first and the last one out of the gym and he helped his brothers that he had been with for four years.” Garrett concludes.

The Defender spoke with Farmer in an interview

after the recent Madison game to discuss his style of play, offensive and defensive presence, major influences and more.

About Josh Farmer

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 195 lbs.

Twitter/ Instagram: @joshiowrld

Current Offers: Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU, Univ. of Houston, TCU, TSU…

Players He Studies: Kevin Durant, Lebron James and Anthony Davis

Favorite Artist: Lil Baby, Ralo, NoCap

Hobbies: Gaming and making money

Shoutouts: Everybody at Sharpstown at the time. We all family.