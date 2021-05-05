Texas Southern University’s Thomas F. Freeman Honors College hosted their Inaugural Academic Signing Day to welcome five incoming first-year students for the 2021-2022 academic school year. The incoming scholars are educational leaders who have excelled academically despite the COVID-19 pandemic. All incoming scholars boasted at least a 3.5 GPA.

Family members, friends and members of the TSU community were all present to witness the special occasion. TSU leaders, including Interim President Ken Huewitt, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Research Dr. Kendall Harris, Vice President of Advancement Melinda Spaulding and Dean of the Honors College Dr. Dianne Jemison Pollard, welcomed the students to the TSU family.

“I am so thankful you are here. I know you had choices, and I am so glad you choose TSU,” said Huewitt.

Provost Harris is elated these new students, affectionately named Freeman Scholars, were intentional about choosing Texas Southern University as the place to continue their education.

“By them joining the prestigious Thomas F. Freeman Honors College, they are entering into a group of TSU’s finest and most talented students. Under the guidance and mentorship of the Honors College staff, I am confident they will excel in all of their future endeavors,” said Harris.

The new scholars were all smiles during the celebration, and college faculty and staff embraced the newest Tigers, making them feel

like superstars.

“Academics are so important, and it is always appropriate to let scholars know they are valued here at TSU,” said Pollard.

Scholars’ majors ranged from pre-pharmacy, biology, psychology and radio, television and film.

To learn more about the Thomas F. Freeman Honors College, click here.