Life can be stressful. And sometimes it puts us in a place where anger is hard to shake. At first, it’s easy to point the finger at who or what sent you into “I just can’t today” territory. But when the stress won’t let up, soon everything sends you from 0 to 100.

Thankfully, when life hands you salty lemons there are things that you can do about it. Stick to these techniques and you will not only find a way to relax, but even help take the power away from what’s disturbing your peace.

BREATHE DEEPLY

Slow breaths in and out can calm any situation down long enough for you to take a step back before you say or do something you will regret. Just breathe with this gif for a minute or so and you will feel those tense feelings slip away.

EAT SOMETHING

Never underestimate the power of low blood sugar to take your emotions to the next level. Have a snack — something sweet works best — and wait 30 minutes. You will likely feel more balanced after you’ve eaten a little something.

GO LAVENDER

Grow a plant by your desk, rub on a little lavender-scented lotion or get a lavender bath bomb. Lavender is known for helping to calm and relax you.

LISTEN TO UPBEAT MUSIC

New age “soothing” music doesn’t cut it as well as turning up to a tune like “Happy.” It will lift your spirits when something is determined to bring them down.

DISTANCE YOURSELF

Whether it’s your 9 to 5 or your family that is driving you crazy, a little distance can give you some perspective. Take a break from what’s making you mad (even if it means taking a mini vacation) and you will avoid getting worked up long enough to see a solution.

THINK BEFORE YOU SPEAK

If saying something you regret later sounds like your familiar way of doing things, it might be time to work through your emotions before you speak. Even if you have to discuss certain issues later, it’s best to get your thoughts, and your emotions, in order first.

RUN AWAY

Anger is energy, and using it to run a few miles instead of letting it eat away at you makes it, and you, a lot more productive. Once you burn off the energy, you will feel a lot calmer.

TAKE A TIME-OUT

They’re not just for kids. When you’ve had it up to “here,” go outside and take a breather until your frustration wanes.

TAKE BACK YOUR POWER

If something is pissing you off, try putting your energy into finding a solution to the problem instead of letting anger tempt you to act out.

Check out more anger management tips at www.madamenoire.com.