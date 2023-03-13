PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, left, scores his side’s third goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

New research reveals the top 10 most influential Black celebrities on social media.

Can you guess who they are?

A study conducted by the Black lifestyle brand That Sister, analyzed Instagram and Twitter followings, and follower engagement rates to determine this list.

“In honor of Black History Month this February, this study highlights the accomplishments and global reach of celebrities within the Black community,” the That Sister spokesperson explained in a statement. “It places a particular focus on social media, given its growing significance in today’s world and its unique capacity to amplify the cultural achievements of Black people, advocate for inclusion and unite Black people in the US and the diaspora.”

Here are the top 5:

French football player Kylian Mbappé takes the top spot as the most influential Black celebrity on social media. The 24-year-old, who plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, has 97.1 million Instagram followers and 11. 7 million Twitter followers.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Khaby Lame arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Zendaya speaks during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP)

Award-winning actress Zendaya ranks second, while Senegalese-born Italian TikTok sensation Khaby Lame sits in third place. Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah ranks in fourth, while Rihanna [does she even need an introduction?] takes the fifth position.

Some of you might be wondering?? Where are the Texas-based influencers? Well… trust and believe Beyoncé is holding it down strong in the eighth position.

The top 20 most influential Black celebrities on social media are below. What are your thoughts on this study?