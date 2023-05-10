For a third consecutive year, Academy Sports + Outdoors honors seven college-bound high school seniors from Yates High School with scholarships and a donation to the school totaling $50,000.

Academy has pledged to award Yates High School $250,000 by 2025 to encourage and celebrate actions that promote equality within the Houston Independent School District. Funding comes from the Academy Sports + Outdoors Scholarship Fund, established in 2020.

Scholarship recipient Carnegie Mims celebrates his achievement with his family members at Jake Yates High School. Credit: Jimme Aggison

“A college degree is a life-changing accomplishment for our students, said Superintendent Millard House II. “This is an extremely generous five-year commitment from Academy Sports. It is seed money that will produce generations of positive change. A college degree leads to great jobs and a better life for our students and their children. We are extremely thankful for the kindness of Academy Sports.”

Carnegie Mims won a $20,000 scholarship and will be going to Howard University in the fall to study management information systems with a focus in cybersecurity. He said he looks forward to attending an HBCU just like his mother (a Howard University alum) and father (Morehouse).

“I’m from the Third Ward. A lot of people don’t have opportunities. I’m really grateful for my parents. They showed me the way,” he said. “I’m grateful for the people at Yates. I think anyone can do it, they just have to listen to those around them, especially those in school and people who they’ve seen to be already successful in their careers.”

Desiree Rahming is a $2,000 scholarship recipient and hopes to attend the University of Houston-Downtown to major in Fine Arts.

Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory [Left] and Academy Sports + Outdoors Representative Chris Woods [right] hold a $50,000 scholarship check. Credit: Jimmie Aggison

“I really feels like a weight lifted off of me because I’ve been trying to figure out what I was going to do to finance my college of any type of upper-level education,” she said. “Truth be told, this area (Third Ward) doesn’t see a lot of achievements. You don’t see a lot of people getting the recognition that they need or just getting support. It’s nice to see that this support is coming back to the place where I call home.”

Here are the 2023 scholarship recipients

Desiree Rahming

Derenique Thompson

Briana Weber

Kayla Colen

LyNecia Powell

Zander Harris

Carnegie Mims

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

