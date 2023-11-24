When dating, you may encounter roadblocks in finding exciting places and activities to keep your relationship vibrant. Enter Alex and Allison, the Houston-based duo behind “A Couple of Bites,” adding a dash of excitement to modern romance. Their captivating content is leaving a mark on the hearts and palates of their 70k+ social media followers.

Alex and Allison Onyina, two individuals brought together by fate and a shared love for culinary adventures, have carved out a delectable niche in the realm of social media influencers. But they’re not your average influencers. Their journey isn’t just about enticing food reviews or picturesque date night ideas; it’s about the magnetic chemistry between two people in love and the irresistible allure of experiencing life and love through the lens of food.

As we explore their vibrant world, you’ll discover the secret ingredients to their relationship success, where every day is a date worth savoring. Join the Defender as we dive into their culinary escapades, peel back the layers of their delightful content, and discover how this Houston power couple is redefining date nights and sparking romance in the hearts of their eager audience.

If you’re under 40, in a loving relationship, and searching for inspiration to spice up your romantic journey, look no further—Alex and Allison are here to sprinkle a little magic onto your love story, one bite at a time.

Defender: How did you meet, and what initially sparked your passion for food and culinary exploration?

Allison Onyina: We are both from Huntsville, Texas. We didn’t know each other growing up, even though it was a small town. He graduated high school right when I got into high school. Our paths fully crossed once we both went to UT in Austin. During my freshman year, he reached out to say that he was also from Huntsville and that he was a great resource. Over the years, we developed a really good friendship, which developed into a relationship. He would cook meals and drive me home because I didn’t have a car then. We’ve been together for five years and married three weeks ago. It’s been great.

Defender: “A Couple of Bites” is about blending food reviews, date night ideas, and lifestyle content. What inspired you to combine these elements into your content, and what unique perspective do you bring to your audience?

Alex Onyina: We originally started the idea in Atlanta. Allison went to Atlanta for grad school, and I followed her. While we were there, TikTok began to take off during quarantine. We were looking for places to go in Atlanta. We would see videos posted by different influencers at the time. We added all those things to our list. We would have friends and family visit us, and they would ask us about places to go and where to eat. So, being natural foodies, I think food is our natural language, as cliché as it sounds. I used to cook for her in school, so we’ve always shared a love for food. We decided to dive into it and see If the TikTok audience reacted, and they loved it. We had a couple of videos that went viral in Atlanta then. We had so much feedback and support, so we kept going. We were growing a community, especially amplifying Black-owned businesses. It allowed us to meet different people, not only other influencers but restaurant owners and also the general public. It was interesting to see how people would recognize us on the street. We eventually decided to move back to Texas and be closer to family, especially as we married. We prayed about this and had multiple conversations, and God allowed us to explode here. It’s unbelievable how we’ve grown and how much the city has embraced us.

Defender: Many couples face challenges when planning romantic gestures or date nights. What advice do you have for your audience regarding keeping the romance alive and creating memorable moments together?

Allison: Find something that you both enjoy. We had to do that because he liked to go to some places, but I wanted to do something other than that, and vice versa. I’m more of a homebody than he is. Sometimes, I want to stay home, and he still gets creative. Date nights can be anywhere at any time. Create those moments together, even if it’s not at a restaurant.

Defender: What impact have you had in this space, and what sets you apart from others who do similar content?

Alex: This lady reached out to us and mentioned her husband. They were separated, and she told us that by following our page. She has been able to rekindle her marriage by doing things we post regularly. To know that our content impacts people is very rewarding for us. It’s a blessing. Everything we do, we put our heart and soul into it. It could take us a whole week to edit one video because we both have different perspectives, but we find our balance and work as a team to bring meaningful content to others.

Defender: What’s next for “A Couple of Bites”? What message do you want to give our Under 40 audience?

Alex: We’re back! We took a little hiatus because our wedding planning consumed our lives. Now that the wedding is over, we’re excited to return to bringing new, innovative ideas and opportunities for the community to explore. This is an evolving process. Our journey isn’t going to be like everyone else. There will be growing pains, but know that on the other side of those pains is truly monumental.

Allison: Follow your passion and go after it. When I first started, we thought no one would care about our recommendations or the places we were going. Over time, people cared.