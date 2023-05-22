Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association Inc., has opened applications for the annual Collegiate Art Collective, a unique exhibition featuring one-of-a-kind artwork from Houston area college art students.

Bayou City Art Festival invites Houston area college visual art students to apply for the opportunity to represent their school, and to showcase and sell their art at Houston’s signature art festival scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15, 2023.

The Collegiate Art Collective visual artist application deadline for the 51st Annual Bayou City Art Festival Downtown is Friday, June 30, 2023.

Only six students representing Houston area colleges and universities will be selected to participate in the Bayou City Art Festival Downtown. College art students will have the opportunity to represent their school’s art program as one of the top college student artists, meet with potential art collectors and buyers, and participate in one of the top juried art festivals in the country.

Bayou City Art Festival offers an outdoor gallery with Houston’s downtown skyline as the backdrop for participating colleges and universities to raise awareness for their school’s art programs, and also support and cheer on top college art students.

To apply, college artists over the age of 18 and enrolled in their school’s art program can submit three artwork images and an online application by the deadline. The student who receives the highest judges scores from each college or university will be contacted and invited to participate by July 15, 2023. For more information visit www.bayoucityartfestival.com/rules-and-regulations or email artist@bayoucityartfestival.com.

Located in Sam Houston Park, and along Allen Parkway, Bayou City Art Festival will attract more than 20,000 attendees and feature 250 exhibiting artists representing 19 different art disciplines. The weekend art festival benefits local nonprofits and features live music, a food truck park, wine and beer garden, two entertainment stages, art installations, culinary arts stage, an active imagination zone, and much more.