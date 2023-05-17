Young African American businesswoman smiling while sitting in an office lounge chair working online with a laptop
It’s officially graduation season, which means the Class of 2023 will enter the workforce to start their promising careers.

Graduates have a slight advantage with employers scrambling to hire in the midst of labor shortages while applicants are securing solid compensation and benefits and compensation packages.

It’s more than just a job for these graduates. They are looking for an attractive combination of a high starting salary, high growth for compensation, and responsibility. The only question is, where can a person find such jobs?

A new study from the financial website WalletHub revealed the best and worst entry-level jobs of 2023.

WalletHub compared more than 100 different types of entry-level positions based on 12 key metrics, including the number of job openings, median annual salary, and income growth potential.

Here are the top 10 best and worst entry-level jobs:

BEST ENTRY-LEVEL JOBSWORST ENTRY-LEVEL JOBS
Engineer 1Building Inspector
Env., Health, and Safety Engineer IAircraft Painter I
Safety Technician IPolicy Processing Clerk
Landscape Architect IArchitectural Drafter I
Hardware Engineer IFloor Assembler I
Certified Nursing Assistant – Nursing Home SalariesMechanical Drafter I
Operations Research Analyst IEmergency Dispatcher
Electronic Engineer IAutomotive Mechanic I
Web Applications Developer IBoilermaker I
Software Engineer IWelder I

Things to keep in mind

Tax lawyers have the highest average starting incomes with $104,395

The job with the lowest is a college teaching assistant job with $17,733.

For the full report visit WalletHub.