It’s officially graduation season, which means the Class of 2023 will enter the workforce to start their promising careers.
Graduates have a slight advantage with employers scrambling to hire in the midst of labor shortages while applicants are securing solid compensation and benefits and compensation packages.
It’s more than just a job for these graduates. They are looking for an attractive combination of a high starting salary, high growth for compensation, and responsibility. The only question is, where can a person find such jobs?
A new study from the financial website WalletHub revealed the best and worst entry-level jobs of 2023.
WalletHub compared more than 100 different types of entry-level positions based on 12 key metrics, including the number of job openings, median annual salary, and income growth potential.
Here are the top 10 best and worst entry-level jobs:
|BEST ENTRY-LEVEL JOBS
|WORST ENTRY-LEVEL JOBS
|Engineer 1
|Building Inspector
|Env., Health, and Safety Engineer I
|Aircraft Painter I
|Safety Technician I
|Policy Processing Clerk
|Landscape Architect I
|Architectural Drafter I
|Hardware Engineer I
|Floor Assembler I
|Certified Nursing Assistant – Nursing Home Salaries
|Mechanical Drafter I
|Operations Research Analyst I
|Emergency Dispatcher
|Electronic Engineer I
|Automotive Mechanic I
|Web Applications Developer I
|Boilermaker I
|Software Engineer I
|Welder I
Things to keep in mind
Tax lawyers have the highest average starting incomes with $104,395
The job with the lowest is a college teaching assistant job with $17,733.
For the full report visit WalletHub.