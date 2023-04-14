Hollywood has been known to have an issue with the gender pay gap, with its female stars earning an estimated $1 million less than their male counterparts, with African American women, in particular, earning even less.

Black social commentators at ThatSister have compiled a list of the top 10 African American female celebrities with the highest net worth.

1. Oprah Winfrey – $3.5 billion

Most well-known for her long running talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Oprah has topped lists for the most influential Black person and most powerful person in the entertainment industry in the past. She became the first Black woman billionaire in the world in 2003. Her $3.5 billion net worth is the highest on the list.

Oprah started her film career in 1985 when she played the role of Sophia in “The Color Purple” and has since appeared as herself in shows such as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Desperate Housewives” and “30 Rock.”

2. Beyoncé Knowles – $500 million

Beyoncé Knowles is primarily known for her work as a singer-songwriter. She has won over 32 Grammy awards and was named the Top Radio Artist of the Decade by Billboard in 2009. Her $500 million net worth is the second highest amount on the list and has been called the second-most-award winning artist of all time by Fuse in 2014.

3. Halle Berry – $90 million

Halle Berry was one of the 2000’s highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Known for her roles in “X-Men” and “Die Another Day,” she became the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Monster’s Ball.” Halle Berry’s net worth of $90 million is the third highest on the list.

4. Alicia Keys – $75 million

With a $75 million net worth, Alicia Keys is mainly known for her work as a singer-songwriter. She has been listed in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people twice and has been included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 best singers of all time.

Alicia Keys has also starred in films such as “Smokin’ Aces” and “The Secret Life of Bees,” where she was nominated for outstanding supporting actress.

5. Queen Latifah – $70 million

Both an accomplished actress and singer, Queen Latifah was the first rapper to perform at the Super Bowl in 1998. Coming fourth on the list with a net worth of $70 million, she had her own talk show that ran from 1999-2001 before gaining mainstream success when she was cast as Mama Morton in “Chicago.”

Queen Latifah was nominated for best supporting actress, becoming one of only five hip hop or R&B artists to be nominated in an acting category among others like Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige.

6. Whoopi Goldberg – $60 million

Sharing her acting origins with Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture for her role as Celie in “The Color Purple.” Despite this, her net worth of $60 million puts her in sixth place in the list.

Whoopi Goldberg has also starred in “Sister Act” and “Ghost” and has had voice parts in “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 3.” She is the first African American actress to receive Academy Award nominations for both best actress and best supporting actress and is one of only 17 people to achieve the EGOT, after winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Goldberg is the first African American woman to receive all four awards.

The list is rounded out by Kerry Washington and Jada Pinkett Smith at seventh and eighth place, Marvel star Zoe Saldana at ninth and Gabrielle Union taking tenth place.

A spokesperson for ThatSister commented on the findings:

“Black women have historically been paid less than any of their co-workers, suffering from a racial pay gap as well as a gender pay gap.

“Seeing women like Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, women whose careers started in the 1980s, alongside modern artists like Halle Berry or Alicia Keys, serves to inspire young women of color across the globe.

“It has often been difficult for African American women to gain mainstream roles due to a perceived disinterest for global audiences. However, it is now becoming easier due to success stories like Marvel’s ‘Black Panther.’”

