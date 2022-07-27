Beyoncé released the cover to her upcoming album Renaissance which is set to come out on July 29 and yet again without much noise, has left the internet in complete shambles.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she writes in an accompanying Instagram caption, “I hope you find joy in this music.”

Renaissance: Act 1 will mark Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album and was announced in June after the singer was featured on the July 2022 cover of British Vogue.

On June 20th she dropped her first single and six track on the album “Break My Soul,” a dance track samples Robin S’s “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode,”

The album track list:

Beyoncé revealed the names of 16 tracks on her Instagram stories:

I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul Church Girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Thique All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Allegedly, there has been talks of album leaks ahead of the release date and the Beehive responded, and so did some critics. Here is what folks on Twitter are saying:

See more I have listen to the entire leaked album of reinassancce and honestly none of the songs in her album are better than lizzo's THEY ARE ALL SO MEDIOCRE. This is the first time I'm sure Lizzo will win Grammy over Beyonce. Hands down Lizzo's year NOT BEYONCE #Beyoncé — bryan_houston (@bryan_houston86) July 27, 2022

See more Beyoncé and her relationship with people in the music industry according to me 🐝 pic.twitter.com/tI5hqRJzlc — Megiwara No Yoncé is COZY🤴🏾 (@Megiwaranoyonce) July 26, 2022

See more Nope, not listening to that album until Friday at midnight.



We don't discuss leaked albums over here.



The only "leaks" we focus on are leaked Supreme Court decisions.



I'll wait for #Beyoncé. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 27, 2022

See more Just thinking about how Beyoncé has honestly been a staple in my life since I was an infant like, hits after hits. What a musician. — in a panoramic? (@_haaniyah_) July 27, 2022

See more “Beyoncé is the world’s greatest living entertainer.” – Rolling Stonespic.twitter.com/E2vVUWWbt2 — ᴍᴀᴅᴜ ★ BIK (@yoncemadu) July 26, 2022

See more Beyoncé is very particular about how and when she wants her art to be received. Everything is intentional. She puts so much into her craft, it's weird to see fans blatantly disrespecting that. — 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 (@WrittenByTerry) July 27, 2022