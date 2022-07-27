Beyoncé released the cover to her upcoming album Renaissance which is set to come out on July 29 and yet again without much noise, has left the internet in complete shambles.
“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she writes in an accompanying Instagram caption, “I hope you find joy in this music.”
Renaissance: Act 1 will mark Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album and was announced in June after the singer was featured on the July 2022 cover of British Vogue.
On June 20th she dropped her first single and six track on the album “Break My Soul,” a dance track samples Robin S’s “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode,”
The album track list:
Beyoncé revealed the names of 16 tracks on her Instagram stories:
- I’m That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar
- Cuff It
- Energy
- Break My Soul
- Church Girl
- Plastic Off the Sofa
- Virgo’s Groove
- Move
- Heated
- Thique
- All Up in Your Mind
- America Has a Problem
- Pure/Honey
- Summer Renaissance
Allegedly, there has been talks of album leaks ahead of the release date and the Beehive responded, and so did some critics. Here is what folks on Twitter are saying: