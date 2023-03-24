Model showcases wedding gown down the runway during Wedding Salon bridal expo and fashion show. Credit: Laura Onyeneho

Organizing a wedding comes with many challenges. From sticking to the budget, finalizing the guest list, locking down the venue and choosing wedding vendors, it’s safe to say that it’s stressful.

With the right support and team, your dream wedding can be a reality. Wedding Salon, a luxury wedding showcase and fashion show, recently “stopped by” the Four Seasons in Houston to give newly engaged couples a chance to connect with some of the best wedding vendors in the city.

The showcase was a one-stop-shop opportunity for all things weddings. Brides and their loved ones enjoyed live entertainment, sample makeup, and table décor setups, along with endless food and drink samples, prizes and honeymoons raffles.

The Defender was on hand, live and direct, learning about the latest wedding trends and what local Black brides were hoping to get out of the experience.

Jonathan August and Jasma Seymour

Newly engaged couple Jonathan August and Jasma Seymour. Credit: Laura Onyeneho

Defender: What are your thoughts about attending the expo?

Jasma: It’s our first time, and it’s pretty interesting. I love seeing the wedding dresses. I have an idea of the style I like, but to see them in person and on actual bodies, it brings them to life for me.

Defender: How far along are you in your wedding planning?

Jasma: We are past the early stages. We got our planner, so that was a big step for us. But we still have a way to go.

Defender: What are the main priorities you’re focused on right now?

Jasma: Probably seeing things in person. Seeing table set ups, dresses and cakes, gives me a better idea of what my tastes are and what I should be open to.

Defender: What lessons have you learned in your planning?

Jasma: Set boundaries early on, whether it’s with your bridal party, parents or co-workers. Give honest and clear expectations for what your parents’ contributions may be, of what you expect of your maid of honor and how you want them to support you. And have fun.

Imani Clarke and Takeya Green (Friends)

Houston Brides Takeya Green(left) and Imani Clarke (right) attend Wedding Salon Bridal Expo. Credit: Laura Onyeneho

Defender: What are your thoughts about attending the expo?

Imani: This bridal expo is great. I’m just here for fun because my wedding is a destination wedding in Punta Cana, so all my vendors are there. But I’m here to support my friend Takeya who is also getting married.

Defender: What are the top priorities you’re focused on?

Imani: I’m big on lighting and production. One of the biggest things for my wedding is photography, and videography. This is going to be one of the most memorable experiences of my life and I want to make sure that production of it is top tier, so when my kids watch it they will be happy.

Defender: What lessons have you’ve learned?

Imani: I got engaged July 2022, and I’ve been researching ever since. Going on Facebook pages, going to different vendors’ websites and talking to previous brides about their experiences, so I don’t get (scammed) by anyone because they don’t have a legit business. Also, staying true to the wedding I want and not allowing family members dictate what I want.

Takeya: I realize that this day is also my fiancé’s day too. A lot of the times, as a woman, you’ve been thinking about this your entire life. So, when the day actually comes, your gears turn in a way that you don’t realize. Be prepared to fight with your significant other. If you haven’t fought before, you will fight. So, pull back because it’s their day too.

William Jackson and Kimberly Jackson

William Jackson and Kimberly Jackson at the Wedding Salon at the Four Seasons. Credit: Laura Onyeneho

Defender: How has your wedding planning journey been for you all?

Kimberly: Lonely. William don’t really participate.

William: I feel great about it. In terms of planning, the best answer is to talk to my wife because she knows best. Some of my suggestions get knocked down. She is extra, so I let her do her thing.

Defender: What have you guys learned about yourselves in this process?

William: What I’ve learned is to stay out of the way. But in all seriousness, it’s a beautiful thing because this is something she’s dreamt about and I want to fulfill her dream. It makes me happy.

Kimberly: I learned that it’s not about myself, it’s about us. I also learned that the guy can take the woman’s last name.

