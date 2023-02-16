Still looking for events to attend during Black History Month? Not to worry; there are plenty of events to attend. Whether you are into arts, history, music or shopping, there’s something here for you. Check it out:

BLCK Market

When: Feb.11, 18, 25 (Saturdays)

Where: Avenida De Las Americas

Time: Time Varies

Info: Located in the heart of Downtown Houston between GRB and Discovery Green, join owner and founder of BLCK Market Jo Malone as he brings back locally Black-owned businesses to the outdoor market. Enjoy connecting with artists, designers, entrepreneurs, offering products and services.

8th annual African American History Parade and Symposium

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 2023

Where: Parade (10 am – noon): Texas & Hamilton St. near Minute Maid Park. Symposium (12:30 pm – 4:30 pm): TSU, 3100 Cleburne St.

Time:10AM-4:30PM

Website: Event Brite

Info: The 8th Annual African American History Parade and Symposium highlights the Association for the Study of African American Life and history theme of Black Resistance and the achievements of Black innovators.

Black Excellence Art Exhibition

When: Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: 1919 North Main Street

Time: 2PM-6PM

Website: Event Brite

Info: Black Excellence Exhibition honors Black History Month while highlighting Black Excellence through art. This show features 10 local artists and their representation of Black Excellence. Opening reception will be held February 19th! The opening night is a cocktail party with art, complimentary cocktails and live music. This exhibition is a great event to meet with the featured artists as well as connect with Houston creative and the arts community!

The Black Hair Market

When: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Where: Galleria Area, 6115 Skyline Dr.

Time: 11AM- 4PM

Website: Event Brite

Info: Looking to upgrade your natural hair care products? Thee Black Hair Market is the place to be.

Come join the Eyeconic Studios family while you shop and network with black owned small business, vendors and wholesalers. The purpose of THEE BLACK HAIR MARKET is to provide a platform for the Black Hair industry in Houston with wholesale opportunities between black vendors.

Houston Grand Opera: Giving Voice Concert

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Ave.

Time: 7:30PM

Website: HGO.org

Info: Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.

The fourth Giving Voice will feature an awe-inspiring roster of talent including world-famous tenors George Shirley and Lawrence Brownlee; beloved soprano Nicole Heaston; HGO Studio artists Renée Richardson and Cory McGee; the world-class HGO Chorus; and the incredible choirs from the presenting partner organizations. KHOU’s Len Cannon will host the evening.