Black History Month is here, and that means it’s time to update your music playlists with the latest popular music… by Black musicians of course. This is the perfect time to celebrate Black artists and their musical influence on American culture.
Afrobeats has taken the world by storm the past few years. Nigeria is the foundation of this genre which produces some of the top African artists who’ve penetrated U.S airwaves.
If you aren’t hip to this music, the Defender’s got you covered. Here are our Top 5 Best Afrobeats songs in no particular order.
Asake- Joha
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
LiBianca- People
WizKid – Essence ft. Tems
Burnaboy Last Last