Black History Month is here, and that means it’s time to update your music playlists with the latest popular music… by Black musicians of course. This is the perfect time to celebrate Black artists and their musical influence on American culture.

Afrobeats has taken the world by storm the past few years. Nigeria is the foundation of this genre which produces some of the top African artists who’ve penetrated U.S airwaves.

If you aren’t hip to this music, the Defender’s got you covered. Here are our Top 5 Best Afrobeats songs in no particular order.

Asake- Joha

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

LiBianca- People

WizKid – Essence ft. Tems

Burnaboy Last Last