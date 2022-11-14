Marvel’s Black Panther sequel has finally arrived and the excitement can be felt from all over the world.

The fiction kingdom of Wakanda is bring back all the African fashion, culture, technology and of course the music.

The 19 track project features 40 international artists from Nigeria to South Africa. Houston was well represented by Nigerian-American hip hop superstar Tobe Nwigwe.

It is said that over the course of the movie audiences will hear more than 250 musicians, two choirs, and two orchestras.

Major props to Black Panther film director for creating a space for us to enjoy an immersive journey of cultural sound and entertainment.

Here are top 5 Afrobeats artists you should listen to on the soundtrack (even though all of the artists are amazing in their own right)

TEMS [Nigeria]

The sultry singer is the voice starting off the trailer of the film. Listen to her soothing voice singing the cover of the late icon Bob Marley’s song “No Woman No Cry”.

BUSISWA- [South Africa]

Busiswa is bringing in the Amapiano vibes with the song “Love and Loyalty (Believe)” and “Jele” with artists DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, and Young Stunna

BURNABOY [Nigeria]

The “African Giant” sings on the soul track “Alone”. He is no stranger to dropping lyrics with meaning. The song is giving. Take a listen.

CKAY [Nigeria]

Ckay is representing the Igbo tribe with his song “Anya Mmiri” which means tears in the dialect. You can hear the “Oja’ flute playing in the background (played during Igbo traditional ceremonies, paying respects to the dead) and the pattern of the Igbo drum called “Igba”. The song fits perfectly with the pain of losing King T’Challa.

FIREBOY DML [Nigeria]

Fireboy DML wrote the song “Coming Back for You”. He is showing his range, versatility, and harmony on this track. Definitely worthy of a repeat.