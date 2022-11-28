Dating apps and social media have made dating very complicated in this day and age.

Between getting catfished online, the ghosting, swiping left on dating apps, and the fake online personas, it is difficult to find an authentic relationship. The thought of marrying the love of your life might seem like an impossible task under these circumstances, but there is still another option to consider… A Self-Marriage.

Self-Marriage or Sologamy is a symbolic act of marrying one’s self in a public ceremony. It is not necessarily celibacy, but the idea is to love on yourself. It’s the celebration of independence and personal growth.

Now I know you may be thinking? This is a crazy idea, but people actually do this. These ceremony’s are not legally binding (no tax breaks or changing of your marital status on documents), and if you happen to fall in love with a man or woman in the future you won’t be committing any bigamy.

It is very popular in parts of the United Kingdom, India, Japan, and in the U.S, and it grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea of self-marriage has transformed over time and while people who oppose consider the act as selfish and narcissistic, those who are for it say that it’s a statement against the singledom. The Brazilian bombshell and supermodel Adriana Lima married herself in 2017 after a short relationship with New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey.

Self-ceremonies resembles a two-person wedding and doesn’t require any type of rules or social norms. It’s advantageous and its strengthens your understanding of who you are outside of a partner.

What are your thoughts on Sologamy? Would you try it? Let us know what you think.