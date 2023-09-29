The COVID-19 pandemic was a moment in time when young millennials like Amarji King used the constraints of the lockdown and social distancing measures to birth some of her most remarkable ideas and talents through the healing power of music.

Over the last few years, King has carved out a distinct space in music and entertainment as a symbol of empowerment, inclusivity, and creativity within the LGBTQ+ community. Her signature classic house, funk, ballroom/vogue, and dance beats have made waves in several of Houston’s club scenes, and she plans on expanding these vibes all across the city and beyond.

With a magnetic presence that transcends the turntables, King is more than just a DJ; she is a proud Black trans woman, artist, advocate, and architect of safe spaces where people from all walks of life come together to celebrate love, diversity, and self-expression.

The Defender spoke with DJ Amarji King to learn about her journey in a male-dominated space and how the Black community can contribute to an inclusive society.

Defender: How did you move to DJing and modeling and what motivated you to create safe spaces for Houston’s LGBTQ+ community?

DJ Amarji King : I consider myself an overall creative. My mother is a designer and a stylist, so I’ve been around the creative process. I’ve been modeling since I was a child. I did catalogs for JCPenney and Target, so I’ve always been in front of the camera. Within the past three years, I took time to discover my identity and how I want to present myself. I’m originally from Dallas, and the scenes are fun, but they’re very male-dominated. I remember when I first started going out to have fun and express myself, and it was a hassle to get into the party. It was a hassle to hear the right music. I realized it was the DJ’s fault that I wasn’t having a good time and couldn’t feel safe. Neither did my girls. If the DJ has the most influence in this space, I might be a DJ. Being a DJ came out of necessity. My goal wasn’t to be the best DJ in the world or have the best techniques. I wanted to be on the flyer so people like me knew it was a safe space.

Defender: Your known for promoting music created by and for queer individuals. How do you curate your playlists to reflect diversity and LGBTQ+ voices?

DJ Amarji King : I did much practicing. I started DJing during the pandemic. I didn’t see anyone for the first year and a half. I was DJing from my room doing live streams. I kept doing it every week. I had no idea what I was doing, but it got better and bigger and started growing by the week. I carved a section of a community on the internet before being introduced to the general DJ world. For many DJs, you need the numbers to prove you can get in the door. I have interaction and a following, so they knew they should at least hear me out. It was a matter of showing them how valuable this community is in these spaces. I play a plethora of genres for different types of parties. I play everything from cookouts to raves to kickbacks. The one thing I love about Houston, in general, is that there are so many different types of people and music that you can hear. It’s all about bringing in people who have shared experiences with me and giving them a unique experience.

Defender: Tell us about your experiences in the underground ballroom and vogue community, and what draws you to it.

DJ Amarji King : When I play in clubs, [the goal] is to bring ballroom and voguing into those spaces. Ballroom is a genre of music. Being a part of ballroom, I think it’s important that there’s a level of sensitivity and authenticity in the experience. I’m part of a house called the House of Lepore. We’re based in Austin. There are so many houses in Houston. We all practice together weekly to dance, communicate through our bodies, and have a good time. We share resources. We’re DJs, models, plumbers, electricians, and taxi drivers, and we share this common love for dance and community. Here in the South, people in ballroom, it was something you kept to yourself. But now people come fully dressed to the clubs and the balls to be themselves. I want to be able to bring the feeling of liberation to everyone. Southern ballroom is so authentic and raw. There is just something about it that gets me every time.

Defender: What does the recent mainstream media recognition of ballroom and vogue culture mean for the LGBTQ+ community and the broader society?

DJ Amarji King : Ballroom helps trans women get access to different resources they may need to help with their transition. It provides a family for people who may or may not be without a biological family, whether they were disowned or moved away. It allows them to have a family, a safe space, and a community to feel that love and support. We all help each other get into those spaces we’re generally unable to. Some people in the South think something different than ballroom exists here. There are so many resources for trans youth. Houston is one of the biggest cities in Texas for ballroom. People think it’s only a New York thing. Many people are leaving Houston to go to New York thinking that’s the place to get the experience, but it’s right here. I want to take the ballroom into every hookah lounge and library to reach more people who need the assistants.

Defender: What challenges have you faced as a DJ and model, and how have you overcome them?

DJ Amarji King : For one, finding venues. Many of the venues in Houston don’t know what it means to host a trans or a friendly event. I’ve done everything from debriefing bartenders, owners, and property managers on what it means to properly accommodate my community. It takes someone being able to speak on both sides. These are valuable customers to your business. These people will give you their money if you treat them correctly.

Defender: Looking ahead, what are your aspirations and goals ?

DJ Amarji King : I will continue once every person in Texas knows my community. I want to be in the lineup for different festivals in Europe and worldwide. This is the beginning. I want to provide funding for other trans people to get gender-affirming care. I want to be able to provide access and spaces in communities everywhere.