The topic of eating disorders is often complex and unexplored in the Black community. Stereotypes and misconceptions have resulted in a limited understanding of these disorders, leaving many struggling individuals without proper support.

When you turn on the TV or watch movies and shows, the subject focuses mostly on young white women. There is a trend that perpetuates this perception that eating disorders primarily affect white individuals, encapsulated in the acronym “SWAG” for “skinny, white, affluent girl.” This narrow viewpoint has led to a troubling belief that eating disorders are not a concern for Black women, even within their own community.

Startling statistics indicate that nearly nine percent of the U.S. population, equivalent to 28.8 million Americans, will grapple with an eating disorder in their lifetime. Remarkably, eating disorders rank as some of the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid abuse, as noted by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

The scarcity of research dedicated to eating disorders among Black women compounds the issue, leading to under-diagnosing and misunderstandings within the medical field.

A clear understanding of eating disorders is vital to dismantling myths and promoting a culture of empathy and support. Contrary to popular belief, eating disorders are not a lifestyle choice but serious medical conditions. These mental health disorders encompass a range of issues related to thoughts about food and eating habits.

The Defender spoke to Paula Edwards-Gayfield, regional vice president at The Renfrew Center, the nation’s premiere eating disorder treatment facility, to discuss the importance of advocating for the awareness of eating disorders in the Black community.

Paula Edwards-Gayfield, regional vice president at The Renfrew Center. Credit: ABC Creative

Defender: Why are Black women generally not seen as potential ED patients.

Paula Edwards-Gayfield: I would say that some of it could be provider bias, but I would state that the reason why Black women tend to be underdiagnosed or not diagnosed at all is because of how we really see eating disorders. Eating disorders have been thought to impact white adolescent young adult women. When we think about people who not look that way, they’re not being assessed. The questions are not being asked of them to determine, “Wait; is there a little something more?” When you think of eating disorders it doesn’t look like them.

Defender: How can we end these stereotypes?

Edwards-Gayfield: The stereotypes that we tend to see are on TV, movies or print magazines. It’s this really thin, no curves. I would have a client who told me she wanted to be a hanger, and I think about how models used to be considered that way. In our society it’s like thin is what’s healthy and acceptable. Thin is desirable. Black women didn’t fit that statement. That isn’t a blanket statement considering some may like the thin [look], but Black women tend to be more accepting of curves. That’s where some stereotypes start. White women tend to identify themselves as being at a heavier weight than what they would like compared to a Black woman. It’s to acknowledge that eating disorders are not about food, it’s usually the stuff that’s underlying and how they’re utilizing food as a strategy to cope with stress.

Defender: Are there cost-related barriers that shut out marginalized communities from receiving treatment?

Edwards-Gayfield: There are very few places that I know of that accept Medicare and Medicaid. That’s not to say that all Black individuals are on that, but I think about anyone in a lower socioeconomic status. Maybe if the person can afford to pay for it, maybe they can’t afford to take time off from work, children, and those types of things. Sometimes as difficult and challenging as treatment is, they might think that it’s a luxury to take time off to deal with it. Also, there’s this message that we should “Take it to God” or put it in prayer, suck it up, or get over it. “That’s a white woman’s disease.” I think those sorts of messages reinforce not just the financial cost, but the emotional, social and cultural costs, as well.

Defender: What advice or suggestions would you give Black women who know they need help but are hesitant about taking the step?

Edwards-Gayfield: Sometimes it’s the question of “Do I have an eating disorder?” Support groups give people of color the opportunity to be with other people of color to explore. Contact any treatment facility to ask questions. Talk to a medical professional. There are non-profits that exist where they do some research, as well. I would encourage them to identify as human beings. We all cope in ways that may not be helpful. And food related behaviors can be one of those things.