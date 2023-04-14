Many of you have likely heard plenty about the vegan lifestyle and how great your body will feel after the transition. But have you considered an electric diet? Yes–eating foods that are electric.

What exactly does this mean? According to natural food chef and professional blogger Chef Ahki, these are “non-hybrid, natural, indigenous foods.…A natural plant at its core and something that has been absorbing sunlight and something that at it’s base has carbon, hydrogen and oxygen.”

If you haven’t heard of Chef Ahki, do a quick Google search and witness the magnitude of her work. She has been a featured chef on the Wendy Williams Show, prepared food for Lee Daniels, and even trained with rapper Waka Flocka. But her work didn’t begin in the limelight, she worked for years as a professional blogger and creator of her own site, Gochefahki.com and its accompanying YouTube channel.

Ahki draws inspiration from mentor and pathologist/herbalist, Dr. Sebi who is renowned for his work in the holistic health field. And according to her, the American diet should be a plant-based diet that is organic and non-hybrid–meaning vegetables and fruits that are not man-made or genetically modified such as broccoli, carrots and seedless fruits. She also recommends staying away from meat, the digestion of which she says is like “living in a crowded city where no one takes out the garbage.” Whewh!

The reason we should embrace an electric diet, she said, is to increase life expectancy and simply add more years of vitality and good health. But not only will you feel better, Ahki said you can also reduce your risk for certain diseases such as cancer, diabetes and uterine fibroids.

Uterine fibroids affects 80% of black women by age 50 and making small changes to our diet can positively affect our reproductive and overall health. Akhi affirms that, with an electric diet, the food you consume is fed by the sun and therefore restores the electricity in our bodies. Eating foods with seeds is also an important component so that we are ingesting what is not man-made or modified. After convincing her mom of 60 and her 83-year-old grandmother to transition to veganism, Ahki has become pretty convincing as she spreads knowledge for living a truly healthy life.

Chef Ahki also recommends these diet tips:

Stay away from fermented foods and meat, only ingesting food that is fed by the sun.

The sustainable way to transition to a vegan lifestyle is to move slowly. Drop the red meat first and slowly let go of fish and dairy.

Shop at international markets, which are not only fun, but a great way to find a variety of electric vegetables and fruits.

Focus on how you feel, and that will motivate you to avoid inflammatory and acidic foods such as meat and dairy.

Check out Chef Ahki’s latest book, The Fibroid Elimination Recipe Guide, which serves as an instructional manual for getting rid of fibroids.