Chef Kavachi Ukegbu has proudly put on for her Nigerian culture her entire life.

Ukegbu is the daughter of Safari Restaurant owner Margaret Jason, Houston’s first Nigerian restaurant, and has since pushed to commercialize and educate the masses about Nigerian delicacies through her company Grubido.

One of her educational project is “Art of Fufu”, Houston-based organization aims to educate America and the world about this delectable dish through books, events, cultural exchanges, recipe-sharing, cooking demonstrations, and more.

Art of Fufu returned to Houston after a five year hiatus for its two-day celebration highlight fufu- [a mouthwatering and warm starchy dough eaten by hand, accompanied by soups] inspired artwork, cooking demonstrations, and food tastings with live Afrobeats tunes and selfie stations.

“When it comes to international foods, fufu it isn’t always presented [in the best light] and fufu is African, said Ukegbu. “To have our food on the mainstream table is so comforting. Now our food is welcomed and embraced.”

If you missed the show, don’t worry. For #FlashBackFriday The Defender is taking it back live and direct to give you a taste (no pun intended) of this amazing experience.

Photos: Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker