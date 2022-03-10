Chase has promoted Houston’s Kisha Porch to a national role, leading Chase Retail Banking Consumer and Small Business Customer Service and Online Support.

“I’m excited to have Kisha lead an organization of 5,000 employees around the world who focus on delivering a fantastic experience to our Chase customers every day,” said Shannon Warner, head of Customer Service, Lending and Business Banking Operations and Employee Experience for Chase. “Kisha’s management experience spans across Operations, Branch Banking, Risk, Learning and Human Resources. This makes her a natural fit for this role and her mission to improve our customer experience.”

Porch will remain in Houston, where she previously served as the Regional Director of Banking for all the Chase branches in Houston, San Antonio and El Paso. In that role, she managed more than 2,000 employees working in 242 branches.

“JPMorgan Chase is committed to providing women with opportunities to succeed in their professional and personal lives,” Porch said. “Our bank’s focus on equity and inclusion allows women like myself to lead in very senior roles, driving businesses while making transformational and generational impacts in our communities.”

In her new job, Porch also will assume the title of location leader for the Houston market, meaning she will help coordinate the bank’s local community and employee initiatives.

“Houston is a city rich and culture and diversity- and JPMorgan’s Chase Racial Equity Commitment impacts the black and brown communities that are reflective of it,” Porch said.

Porch is an active leader in Houston with a passion for making a difference in the community, specifically for underrepresented Black, Hispanic and Latino populations. She serves as the Executive Lead for Advancing Racial Equity in Houston, where she helps the firm deliver on its $30 billion commitment to close the racial wealth gap.