This month we celebrate women! And considering International Women’s Day has come and gone, the fight for gender equality, the power of body autonomy and privacy, including sexual and reproductive health and rights will always be a topic of conversation.

Sexual health in this case is a very important part of the overall wellness for adults. The World Health Organization defines this as “a state of physical, emotional, mental and social well-being in relation to sexuality.”

According to a recent survey, not only are 80% of women putting their health last after their children and spouses, but 62% admit not being satisfied with their sex lives. Not only does sex boost your immunity and mood, it also decreases your stress levels.

Ladies, if you have added this to your New Year’s resolution list, this would be a good time to start setting goals to practice sexual health and self-care.

Dr. Christi Pramudji is a urologist-gynecologist, who has helped thousands of women heal and achieve fulfilling sex lives. She is providing women with five tips to improve your sexual health in 2023.

1. Talk to your doctor: For any woman going through menopause and struggling with mental health, seek a trusted medical professional. The convergence of stress and the shifting of critical hormones can lead to anxiety and depression.

2. Take action with new technology: As women age they lose blood flow and sensation in the clitoris. Clivovana, for example, is a noninvasive treatment to increase women’s arousal level and orgasm frequency. Do the research and find a doctor near you offering sexual dysfunction treatments.

3. Spend time discovering what you like: Use the power of the mind to re-engage with sex. Heat up with fantasy and read a sexy book. Explore your own body to know what you like and what to tell a partner.

4. Communication leads to intimacy and orgasm: Sex is a mind and body experience; opening up with a partner and discussing barriers is integral to getting to a place of fulfilling sex for women. The feeling of closeness and emotional intimacy is a crucial component of foreplay.

5. Lifestyle choices have a significant impact on your sexual health: Sexual desire and performance are enhanced by good sleep, a healthy diet, endorphin-boosting exercise and limiting alcohol. It’s also essential to find ways to deal with stress – which significantly hampers sexual desire – like yoga and meditation.