When it comes to matters of love and relationships, nothing triggers people on social media (and podcasters) more than conversations around money.

Let’s rewind to the viral conversation Gabrielle Union had on the Black Millionaires podcast where the actress said her and her husband, retired NBA star Dwayne Wade, split their finances 50/50.

“In this household, we split everything 50/50,” she told the host.

The actress continued on to say, “But in the other households that each of us have to support… there is always this gorilla on your back like… ‘You better work b***h… you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat.’”

Gabrielle Union says her and Dwade split their bills 50/50 and she still has anxiety about being financially secure due to all of her responsibilities which forces her to be a workaholic! "You better work b*tch, oh you want to sleep in."

“I have more responsibility for my money,” she said. “I get nervous like, ‘Oh god, that movie didn’t open. Well, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?’ I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”

The couple has been married since 2014 and have been going strong through the ups and downs.

The auntie and uncles on the internet however, had a lot to say. Even at one point comparing the life of NBA superstar Lebron James and his wife’s lifestyle choices.

James recently revealed why she chooses to keep a low profile while other NBA players’ wives choose to build brands and become influencers.

Her response was simple: to be a great mom to her kids and support her husband. Her very wealthy, influential, famous husband at that. Mrs. James, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight, was Lebron’s high school sweetheart. No need to be loud when you are comfortably living the soft life in the peace and comforts of your home. Right???

Lebron James wife Savannah James says she just wanted to focus on being a Great Mom and supporting her husband when asked why she keeps a low profile while other NBA players wives choose to go on reality TV, become influencers, and build brands.

Some folks on Twitter say that Union’s response might come from past traumas, while others say it’s her marriage, and if it works for them so be it.

