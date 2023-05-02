The Houston Area Urban League Young Professionals has an upcoming event that aspiring college-bound students should mark on their calendars.

HAULYP announced the 23rd year of its signature program Young Professionals University. This is a college readiness and empowerment initiative for high school students that will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Houston Community College.

The one-day program will provide junior and senior-level students with information about vocational and secondary education options. And for business-minded students, YPU will provide sessions on entrepreneurship.

“We are excited to bring another year of the Young Professionals University to Houston area youth,” said Jaelyn Lyles, a spokesperson with HAULYP in an official statement. “The topics covered over the day not only provide students with tools to prepare them for college or careers after high school, but valuable life skills.”

Other YPU sessions include: the college admission process, financial literacy, mental health and public safety.

There will also be a total of 11 confirmed college fair participants:

H﻿ouston Community College

University of Houston

Prairie View A&M University

University of Houston Downtown

University of Houston- Victoria

Jackson State University

R﻿ice University

Alabama State University

T﻿exas A&M University

University of Texas- Austin

Participants will receive breakfast, lunch and raffle prizes. Interested student should register on the YPU Eventbrite page.