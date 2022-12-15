Do you eat enough fruit? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 87.7% of American adults do not meet the daily recommended fruit intake of 1.5 to 2 cups.

To function well and feel your best, it’s important to increase one’s fresh fruit intake — but it’s easier said than done. Depending on which fruit you buy, it needs to be washed, peeled and cut before you can enjoy it.

Life is busier than ever before. Between school, work and extracurriculars, and all the events and preparations for the holidays, it can be difficult to find the time to prepare fruit for yourself and your family. For a convenient, yet simple way to increase your fresh fruit intake, check out these three fruit-based meals.

1. Breakfast bowls

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it should be a balanced meal with protein, fruit and fiber. You don’t have to cook an elaborate meal to achieve a balanced breakfast. Instead, to save time and still achieve that balance, try a breakfast bowl. Breakfast bowls are a convenient and delicious option for a fruit-based meal. You can jump-start your day with a mix of fresh fruits, yogurt and granola, which provides essential nutrients, vitamins and fiber to keep you full and satisfied.

While you can make a breakfast bowl at home, the preparation every morning can be a hassle and requires cleanup, when you’re trying to get yourself and your family out the door. However, you can find breakfast bowls (sometimes called breakfast parfaits) that are ready-made at many grocery stores and cafes for a convenient and nutritious breakfast. This includes DEL MONTE™ Breakfast Bowl, which can be found at your local Walmart’s grab-and-go meal section.

Packed with natural, fresh fruit, Breakfast Bowls are made with a mix of yogurt and topped with granola, shredded coconut, honey or nuts. Each 8 oz. bowl is packed with 10-15 grams of protein and one serving of fruit in two flavors: mango, strawberry and chocolate, and pineapple, mango and coconut. Keep your fridge stocked with these breakfast bowls or pick one up on your way to school or work.

2. Smoothies

Smoothies are a popular and easy way to get a variety of fresh fruits (and sometimes vegetables!) into your diet. There are plenty of options to suit anyone’s palate.

Smoothies are versatile — you can make your own fresh smoothies at home or grab one on the go as a meal or snack. Frozen smoothies or pre-blended smoothie options are available at your local grocery store that you can keep at home for a quick breakfast or as a snack after work or school.

DEL MONTE™ 8 oz. single-serve fresh smoothies are pre-portioned and ready to blend. Unlike many smoothies on the market, Fresh Del Monte’s smoothies come with fresh, never frozen, fruit. Just open the package and put it into a blender, add ice and your choice of liquid, and blend. Best of all, you can pour the smoothie back into the package and drink it from there. Once prepared, bring it on the go and incorporate into your daily routine. These smoothies are available in two combinations: pineapple, kale, mango; and strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple.

3. Citrus bowls

Sometimes, you want something simple — fruit with no frills. When you’re craving fresh fruit, consider making or picking up a citrus bowl with one citrus fruit or a combination of several citrus fruits for a bright and refreshing meal or snack.

DEL MONTE™ Citrus Bowls are available in clementine, orange and grapefruit or orange options. Each 8 oz. package contains a pre-peeled, fresh-cut, single-serve portion of citrus for your convenience. Have them in the morning, eat them after a workout, or bring a few to your child’s sports team.

Feel good and keep yourself and your family healthy and fueled. With these three fresh meal ideas, you can easily and conveniently incorporate more fruit into your diet. For more information on Fresh Del Monte products, including retail availability and recipes, visit DelMonteFresh.com.