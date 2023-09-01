We have all heard the saying, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but have you ever wondered why? A nutritious breakfast can make a huge impact on your morning and the rest of your day.

To share insight on the importance of a balanced breakfast, Colette Heimowitz, vice president of Nutrition and Education at Simply Good Foods Company, delivers three facts about how a morning meal helps with starting the day on the right note.

Breakfast kick-starts the metabolism

Ever think of what “breakfast” means? It essentially means to “break” your fast from the night before. When fasting, the body responds to prolonged periods of not eating by slowing down, decreasing its metabolic rate and burning fewer calories to conserve energy.

However, having breakfast helps wake up the metabolism and gets your engine humming for the day ahead. According to Michigan State University, studies show that eating breakfast jump-starts the metabolism, which can help burn more calories between 8 a.m. and noon.

Breakfast is good for the brain

Breakfast helps wake up the brain so you can be your best. This is especially important for school-aged children.

According to the International Food Information Council, several studies suggest that eating breakfast may improve children’s memory, alertness, concentration, problem-solving skills and test scores. Adults who skip breakfast should take note, as they can gain the same brain-boosting benefits that may improve their job performance.

Of course, it can be easy to skip a morning meal when crunched for time. That’s why it’s important to keep breakfast bars like the new Atkins Vanilla Macadamia Nut Soft Baked Bar on hand. It packs 15 grams of protein, 4 grams of net carbs and less than 2 grams of sugar to help keep the brain alert. Simply grab one on the way out the door for a successful morning.

Breakfast boosts your mood

Don’t start the day off hangry. Skipping breakfast can make you grouchy and irritable, which can throw off your whole day. However, you can improve your mood with a good quality breakfast.

Studies show that eating first thing in the morning balances your blood sugar levels and keeps them steady throughout the day. Starting the day with a balanced breakfast sets the mood for the rest of the day and increases the likelihood of making better eating decisions for lunch and dinner.

If you find time to make a balanced breakfast, Heimowitz suggests making an Atkins Low Carb Berry Delicious Yogurt Parfait, as it takes less than five minutes to make, leaving more time for yourself each morning. If you need to head out the door quickly, you can store the parfait in a Mason jar and take it with you.

Keep these facts and tips in mind when you plan your morning meals. To find more breakfast recipes or meals for every occasion, visit Atkins.com.