As you enjoy the warm weather months, you may notice that your skin might not look and feel as healthy as it normally does. Don’t fret. More often than not, it’s a matter of making a few simple tweaks to your daily routine to adjust for the change in seasons. To help you achieve your best skin this summer, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner shares a few tips to help you stay on top of your summer beauty routine.

1. Become best friends with sunscreen

Spending time outside in the sunshine is one of the many simple pleasures of summer. However, too much exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can lead to premature aging, wrinkles and an increased risk of skin cancer. To fully enjoy the season, avoid sunburns and protect your skin by incorporating sunscreen into your skincare routine.

Regardless of whether it’s sunny or cloudy, make sure to put on broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF every morning. If you’re spending long periods of time outdoors, make sure to have sunscreen on hand to reapply every two hours.

2. Limit sugar for your skin’s sake

No matter what season it is, too much sugar can decrease the health of your skin. When you eat sugar, it enters your bloodstream and attaches to proteins, forming advanced glycation end-products (AGEs).

According to a review in the journal Nutrients, AGEs damage the collagen and elastin in your skin, which can lead to wrinkles, inflammation and premature aging. To keep your skin healthy, swap sugary beverages and foods to lower sugar options to reduce the formation of AGEs.

3. Stay hydrated

Water plays a vital role in maintaining your health, especially when it comes to your skin. When you’re dehydrated, your skin can look dry, dull and flaky. According to early research, staying hydrated can increase blood flow to the skin, which may help skin elasticity, texture and support a natural glow.

By getting into the habit of hydrating regularly, you’ll not only feel better, but your skin will look better, too. Carry around a reusable water bottle and add hydrating foods, like watermelon and cucumber, to your eating routine.

4. Nourish from within

If you want to maintain healthy skin, it’s important to nourish from within by eating balanced nutrition. Blatner recommends eating meals and snacks rich in protein, antioxidant-rich produce and healthy fats to help you look and feel your best this summer.

Try including recipes like this delicious Summertime Egg Skillet from Eggland’s Best, which contains essential ingredients for healthy skin like eggs, avocado and tomatoes. Eggland’s Best eggs contain 10 times more vitamin E than ordinary eggs, which helps to promote healthy skin. They’re also an excellent source of vitamin B5, which enhances the skin’s natural healing process.

Summertime Egg Skillet

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4-5 large Eggland’s Best eggs

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

Handful of cherry tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes for extra kick

1/4 cup of crumbly goat cheese

Crusty toasted baguette

Fresh basil to taste

Avocado sliced to finish

Preparation

Grab an oven-safe skillet. Add olive oil and 3 chopped garlic cloves on low to medium heat until they begin to brown. Add a handful of cherry tomatoes and turn up heat to high, watching as they begin to blister. Lower to medium heat and add chopped fresh basil. Crack a few eggs into ramekins, slide them into the skillet and sprinkle crumbly goat cheese. Place the skillet in the oven at 375 F for approximately 7-8 minutes until the eggs are cooked through but still slightly runny. Add avocado and more fresh basil and serve with crusty bread!

As you enjoy the summer months, don’t forget to prioritize your skin health. By following these four simple tips, you can achieve a healthy and radiant glow that lasts all summer and beyond! To find more nutritious recipes that can nourish your whole body, visit EgglandsBest.com.