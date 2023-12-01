(BPT) – This time of year, temptations are everywhere. From carb-laden office potlucks to family get-togethers where relatives beg you to sample their sugary desserts, sticking to your nutrition goals can be a tall order — but it is doable.

Colette Heimowitz, vice president of Nutrition and Education at Simply Good Foods Company, advises a sensible and manageable approach to the holidays.

“Holiday parties are meant to be enjoyed and a time to celebrate with friends, family and delicious food,” said Heimowitz. “There are ways you can make good choices and be prepared so you can avoid getting completely derailed from your wellness goals.”

Try some of her practical tips to help you stay on track this season.

Contribute low-carb options to the next potluck. Bring your own Atkins-friendly recipes to potlucks or family gatherings to keep your body fueled with foods aligned with your nutrition goals. For example, the Atkins Low Carb Pumpkin Mousse Trifle is sweet, festive, easy to prep ahead, and will soon be a family favorite! Snack smart. Keep better-for-you snacks and treats close by, like the Atkins Endulge Crunchalicous Bars, which are sweet, crispy and packed with chocolatey flavor. With 1 gram of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving, these are a fantastic addition to your holiday sweets rotation. Eat ahead. Arriving at a holiday party feeling famished makes it easy to overindulge. Instead, eat a small meal in advance, such as a protein source and a salad with olive oil dressing. Or grab a filling snack like veggies and guacamole to stabilize your blood sugar level and appetite. When you get to the party, seek low-carb, balanced options combining protein, healthy fats and high-fiber, nutrient-rich veggies. Keep hydrated. Thirst is often mistaken for hunger, so staying hydrated can help you avoid overeating. Find water boring? Add flavor with sliced lemons, limes or cucumbers.

“Research shows as you decrease your carb intake, your cravings for them will begin decreasing, so sticking to your health goals ahead of the holidays will help,” noted Heimowitz. “But be realistic. Enjoying a few bites of your favorite food is not the end of the world! You can always get back on track with your next meal.”

Find products and recipes for every occasion at Atkins.com.