With warmer weather just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for you and your family to spring into action and really hone in on overall nutrition and wellness. Not sure where to start? Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner shares easy ways to elevate your family’s goals! From fun physical activities you can do together, to healthy habits you can implement today, you won’t believe how these simple tips will impact positive change in your family!

1. Make the most of longer days and get active

As spring extends daylight hours, it’s easier for families to get outside and get moving, which allows you to enjoy even more quality time together! Blatner suggests adding a family bike ride, a neighborhood walk or an outdoor game to your after-dinner routine to promote physical activity. Need new ideas to encourage outdoor play with youngsters? Try creating a backyard obstacle course, relay race or nature scavenger hunt.

2. Prep for better sleep with pre-bedtime habits

Springtime, especially with Daylight Saving Time, can wreak havoc on your regular sleep schedule. If you plan ahead, however, good nighttime habits can improve relaxation, so the whole family can get a better night’s sleep.

You can encourage prep for rest by shutting down electronics an hour before bedtime and keeping phones and other devices out of kids’ bedrooms. This can help everyone to wind down and fall asleep faster at night, while lessening screen time.

3. Spring clean and organize your kitchen

The spring is a great time of year to de-clutter and sanitize your household, as a thorough cleaning can help reduce the levels of allergens, bacteria and viruses that could be present in your home. Blatner recommends starting with the most frequently used rooms first, like the kitchen.

By cleaning out and reorganizing your fridge and pantry, you can choose to put wholesome ingredients like fresh fruits and veggies, nuts, beans, oats, avocado and eggs at eye level. When meal-prepping for the school week ahead, you’ll tend to grab these foods more often and guarantee your kids will be getting in their nutrition.

4. Amp up your family’s nutrition with fun recipes

Make it a family goal to try a new recipe each week, with a focus on incorporating nutrient-packed ingredients. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack time, make sure you’re choosing wholesome ingredients like Eggland’s Best eggs, which have more than six times the Vitamin D and double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs.

Check out these Oatmeal Snack Bars from Eggland’s Best! It’s a delicious and easy recipe that provides a quick boost of energy in the mornings, or can be eaten on the go to support your family’s overall wellness and nutrition.

Oatmeal Snack Bars

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 16 bars

Ingredients

2 Large Eggland’s Best eggs

1 mashed ripe banana (about 1/2 cup)

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup almond flour (or whole wheat flour)

1/4 cup mini dark chocolate chips

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In bowl, whisk Eggland’s Best eggs, mashed banana, maple syrup and vanilla.

3. In another bowl, mix together oats, flour, chocolate chips, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.

4. Add egg mixture (wet ingredients) to the oat mixture (dry ingredients) and stir.

5. Spread batter into an 8×8 baking pan lined with parchment paper.

6. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until set in middle and golden around edges.

7. Let cool and cut into 16 squares.

Kick off the spring season right!

