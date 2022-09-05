Life can be overwhelming. Between balancing work and family, friends and commitments, or even having a few projects, taking care of your nutritional health is not always easy. Either you must schedule a massive chunk of valuable time to cook, prepare, and serve a healthy meal or sacrifice sustainable nourishment for fast food in a time crunch. Although there isn’t anything wrong with a delicious burger now and again, it’s both unhealthy and expensive to rely solely on restaurant dining. Did you know that Americans spend almost 10% of their annual income on fast food, which also increases your risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes?

You must ask yourself, “Well, what is there to do?” This list of to-die-for dinners is perfect for hitting all of your necessary nutritional marks, satisfying your cravings, and saving you significant amounts of time and money. Doesn’t it almost sound too good to be true? Check this out – these recipes aren’t just mouth-watering – all of them take only 15 minutes to make! It takes you longer than that to hop in the car and drives to your closest burger joint!

Just because you want to start eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing your beloved Taco Tuesdays! This simple yet delectable dish from Eating Well features a smooth, sweet barbecue chicken atop fresh lettuce and veggies, perfectly charred to a smoky crisp. Not only will this dish quickly become one of your favorites, but you won’t have to wait long to find out why! As if this meal couldn’t get more perfect – it’s ready to eat in only 10 minutes. Beat that – I dare you!

After reading that title, you must think there is no way to cook this dish in under 15 minutes – think again! This burger from Patricia Bannan is bursting with an adventurous combination of melty sharp cheddar and the feisty spice of red chiles. You’ll feel like you’ve gone out to eat as you enjoy the mouth-watering flavor of a gourmet burger almost immediately in the comfort of your own home.

A home-cooked meal in under 20 minutes seems like a Herculean task. But this creamy shrimp pasta will put that rumor to sleep. This recipe requires minimal effort and skill. And the twang of the pesto and the delicious savor of the shrimp will have you licking your plate and begging for more! The recipe from Samantha Cassetty is also family-friendly – she claims, “As a single, working parent, 15-minute dinners are extremely common in my house!”

All these recipes are mind-blowing, but the search for fast, healthy recipes can get a touch more complicated for those who don’t eat meat. But, look no further! This delicious soup from Better by Today will satisfy your cravings and leave plenty of leftover time to maintain a working lifestyle or spend precious family time! With tons of protein and a thick, perfectly seasoned sauce paired next to juicy vegetables – you’ll be asking yourself where this recipe has been all your life!

Pizza is always one of the most popular foods to order on a lazy night or when you’re in a rush for a low-effort dinner. It’s ideal – someone else makes it for you, it’s delivered right to your doorstep, and you must grab a pre-cut slice out of the box. However, although this meal is classically delicious, too much of this good thing can lead to empty wallets and a higher number on the scale. Luckily, Taste of Home has developed the most delicious and accessible at-home pizza recipes. You might even delete your local pizza restaurant’s number off speed dial!

Now there are no more excuses for picking the drive-through over a healthy home-cooked meal! Try these amazing recipes – you and your family won’t regret it!