When you think of a classic American summer, three things come to mind—the Fourth of July, swimming pools, and, of course, barbecues. There are hundreds of different kinds of meat to cook (even more vegetarian alternatives) and thousands of recipes you can create from the comfort of your own grill.

But, this beloved tradition is particularly partial to high-calorie, meaty foods—believe it or not, there is a way to have your meat and eat it, too! That’s right. There are dozens of mouth-watering recipes that are fantastic for your health and your annual block barbecue!

The typical summer harvest includes lemon and citrus flavoring, bell peppers, potatoes, peppers, squash, berries, greens, tomatoes, and more! Pair these with your choice of meat, and you’ll have the most healthy barbecue yet!

Salmon is one of the most nutritious sources of protein available—not only does it provide energy, but it also has loads of fatty acids and antioxidants that aid in muscle growth and gut health. This recipe is relatively straightforward—you don’t have to do much to the fish because the cucumber-dill dip complements the natural flavoring of the salmon already. Over 200 people have given this recipe from Once Upon a Chef an average of 4.5 stars. Bring a little extra class to your next outdoor get-together with this delicious, fresh salmon supper.

Who doesn’t adore a good fajita taco once in a while? This recipe is the ideal culmination of summer ingredients. These chicken fajitas aren’t just delicious; they’re extremely easy and fast to cook, prepare, and share. Plus, Once Upon a Chef prioritizes keeping added fat and calories off the chicken and fajitas (such as oils, breading, carbs, etc.) while ensuring an impressive punch of delicious flavor in your fajita tacos.

Photo: rawpixel via 123RF

Finger foods are an essential part of any regular barbecue. If you want to step up your flavor and nutrition game, try Country Living’s chicken and sweet potato kebabs. These skewers are packed with sweet potatoes, peppers, squash, and chicken—that means that in one kebab, you are consuming a healthy mix of protein, starches, and veggies. These ingredients are all essential to your health. Plus, the scrumptious flavor makes you forget you’re eating healthy! The spices are perfectly matched to the savory-sweet predisposition of the chicken and sweet potato so that the twirling combination of the two is accented beautifully.

There’s nothing like a crisp, delicious bowl of salad topped with a freshly grilled, beautifully seasoned slab of salmon. With this Italian flavored dish, you’re sure to impress your guests and still have room for more! This dish features a wonderful lemon dressing paired with ripe tomatoes, peppers, and crispy greens. All these ingredients are brimming with vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties to leave you feeling better than before you ate!

If you think this delicious grilled meal sounds mouth-watering—wait until you see it in person! This lemon chicken recipe is simply to die for. The recipe is insanely easy to make. Country Living even provides tips on cooking chicken to be moist on the inside and crispy on the outside. You can pair this with a side dish of salad, bread, pasta, rice, or eat it solo. Watch out, though! If you share with friends or family, it’s unlikely you’ll have any leftovers!

Keep up your favorite barbecuing traditions and nutritional goals this summer with these too-good-to-be-true recipes. This summer’s barbecue is guaranteed to be your best yet. The only question is, which of these recipes will you choose?