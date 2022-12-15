With the start of a new year just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to have a refreshed perspective on our health and well-being so we can continue to improve ourselves day by day. The new year brings new possibilities when it comes to our wellness routines, but sometimes it’s hard to know where to begin. If you’re feeling unsure how to get started or which goals to set for the year, registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk is sharing five expert tips on how to have a refreshed routine for the year that focuses on nutrition and health while incorporating her favorite snack, almonds.

Maggie Michalczyk believes that wellness starts from within, including fueling her body with the proper nutrition that makes her feel good. Maggie shares how to refresh your wellness routine while keeping nutrition top of mind for the new year, allowing you to live your best life.

1. Keep it simple

It’s easier said than done, but keep it simple! Eating healthy can feel daunting — do you change everything that you’re eating, do you follow the latest trends? One simple and realistic strategy I recommend is to start by adding more nutrition to the meals and snacks you’re already eating. Here are a few examples: top yogurt and oatmeal bowls with almonds, add a handful of greens to things like smoothies, stir frys and omelets, or add a side salad to go with any main dish.

2. Snack on healthy whole foods

There are so many options for snacks these days, but not all are created equal. Snacks that contain protein, fiber and healthy fat, and are low in sugar, will keep you satisfied and energized throughout the day. Almonds contain 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber along with 13 grams of “good” unsaturated fat and 1 gram of saturated fat per serving, making them a great well-rounded snack, plus there are many ways to enjoy them to keep things fun.

3. Nourish your skin from within

With so much emphasis on the perfect skincare routine, one thing often overlooked is supporting our skin from within with foods that contain essential skin-benefiting nutrients like almonds. A handful of almonds provides 50% of your recommended daily value of vitamin E in one serving, which helps protect skin cells from damaging effects of free radicals caused by pollution, UV rays, cigarette smoke and other factors.

4. Prioritize your magnesium intake

Most of us are not meeting the daily recommended amount of magnesium in our diets. The good news is almonds can help. Almonds are an excellent source of magnesium, which aids in the production of energy in the body as well as supports a healthy immune system. I add almond butter to my breakfast toast, topping my salad with almonds, or simply snack on them throughout the day to reap the benefits.

5. Challenge yourself

Pick up a plant food (think fruit, vegetables or nuts like almonds) at the grocery store or farmers market that you’ve never tried before and challenge yourself to try it. Not only does this help keep things fun and fresh in the kitchen, it also adds more nutrition to your diet, helps to improve gut health and can help improve your relationship with food.

“It’s so important to me to start off every new year feeling refreshed and energized. For me, I like to look at how my snacks are benefiting my overall health. I’m all about keeping it simple, which is why one of my go-to snacks is almonds. They are the perfect snack to take while on-the-go, given their mix of protein, fiber and fat, keeping me energized throughout the day,” says Maggie.

Are you ready to upgrade your wellness routine in the new year? As Maggie states above, it’s all about starting small and knowing what you put in your body. Visit almonds.com for more information and follow @californiaalmonds for inspiration on how to nourish your well-being in 2023!