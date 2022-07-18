There are so many wonderful things to look forward to in the summertime—the opportunity to be outside constantly, learning about the world, warm weather, pool days, and barbecues. These things are core memories of what makes summer the season it is.

With summer also comes delicious staples like corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy. While they may taste amazing, they can, unfortunately, leave you feeling heavy and bloated. No need to worry! Swap some of these unhealthy treats with a recipe from our ultimate list of delicious, healthy, fun summer salad recipes instead!

One of the best ways to unwind is to pop open some white wine and make yourself and your guests a simple and delicious salad. Mediterranean flavor inspires this mouth-watering French salad and its rich tastes coming from the mix of oil-covered olives with tangy fish that offsets the sweet lemon dressing. The Modern Proper even claims to have found a way to make this easy recipe even easier by cutting off preparation time. If you don’t feel like cooking a gourmet meal, try serving this salad, and you might forget it isn’t gourmet, too.

This recipe bursts with bright, swirling flavors that are guaranteed to be the perfect meal for your warm, breezy summer day. The salad features a mixture of sweet crunch and bold dressing, giving the dish a clean, bouncy, fresh taste. Plus, this salad has endless room for personalization. If you like sweets, you can add more mangoes. If tang is more up your alley, douse your leafy greens with a little more lemon dressing! And the addition of mint leaves is truly a game-changer. Love and Lemons claims that this recipe is a must-try and is perfect for sharing, especially at your next outdoor summer event!

Photo: Sergiy Tryapitsyn via 123RF

Honestly, this recipe’s name says it all. How else would you describe a salad that includes the perfect jumble of all of your favorite salad ingredients besides epic? This salad truly has something for everyone, making it the ideal meal or side dish to take to your next birthday party, barbecue, or summer-fun get-together. Even if you need to throw together a quick lunch, you can’t go wrong with this light, colorful, veggie-packed dish. Plus, Good Food gives this meal a 5-star rating—so don’t just take our word for it!

Summer is the perfect time to take vacations, but not everyone can afford a luxury trip to Italy. So, why not take some inspiration from Italian cuisine to elevate your everyday summer salad? Delish claims this recipe, “tastes like summer” and to give it a try when your tomatoes are ripe, and your veggies are in season. There is no better time to fall in love with a fresh, Mediterranean-influenced meal than this summer! This meal includes ingredients like zucchini, red peppers, garlic, red wine oil, and spices. It will have you thinking you’re dining on the Amalfi Coast.

This salad is the perfect way to achieve that clean, light summer feeling while also getting your protein in for the day. It’s straightforward to make and even easier to gobble down. You’ll cook the shrimp with salt, pepper, and garlic, giving it a savory taste that pairs perfectly with the sweet, juicy flavors of the mango. Plus, it’s so quick! Delish says that it takes only about 20 minutes to prepare!

Avocados are some of nature’s most nutrition-packed foods, bearing protein, healthy fatty acids, and anti-inflammatories. So, why not mix this with your favorite fruits and veggies to make the perfect summer mid-day meal? Delish gives this recipe a 4.5-star rating, proving that this summer salad is a fan favorite.

Any of these delicious salads will leave you feeling refreshed, satisfied, and ready for your next summer activity!