Some goals aren’t attainable or sustainable for your life. Instead of making lofty promises that are unachievable, start with modest changes that you can accomplish and build upon in years to come. Not sure where to start? Check out these five achievable goals.

1. Learn or resume a hobby

If you don’t have a hobby or have let it go by the wayside, dedicate some time to doing something you enjoy. Hobbies aren’t just activities we do for fun. They can have huge mental and physical health benefits.

According to VeryWell Mind, enjoyable activities can help you reduce stress, lower blood pressure and combat depression. You don’t have to engage in your hobbies every day to reap the benefits. One study showed that engaging in a physical leisure activity for 20 minutes a week helped people feel less fatigued.

Whether you get back into knitting or playing guitar or pick up a new hobby like painting or ballroom dancing, you’re carving out time for yourself that can take your mind off the stresses of everyday life.

2. Move your body

This year, make it a goal to get your body moving. That doesn’t mean you have to exercise every day for hours at a time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week. That may sound like a lot, but it breaks down to 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Take it slow if you’re new to working out or it’s been a while since you’ve exercised. You can even break up 30 minutes of daily activity into smaller chunks. For example, you can do 10 minutes of brisk walking or aerobic exercises three times a day or 15 minutes twice a day. By breaking up your movement goal into smaller chunks, you can naturally find breaks throughout your day to get moving.

3. Invest in your health

If you want to live a long healthy life, you need to invest in your health. Nicole Avena, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Neuroscience, Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Author of Why Diets Fail, says, “In addition to a healthy and balanced diet and getting an adequate amount of exercise, it’s important to cover all your bases like adding daily vitamins to your health regimen. Each person’s dietary needs will vary slightly. While most people can get enough from diet alone, others may need to take a supplement, and nowadays, there are many vitamin options for men and women of all ages.”

To ensure that you receive essential nutrients, consider taking a daily multivitamin.

4. Mindfulness

You’ve probably heard about mindfulness, but do you know what it is and its benefits? Simply put, mindfulness is being aware and fully present in your body, mind and environment. According to the National Institutes of Health, practicing mindfulness can have several positive impacts on your health and well-being, including reducing anxiety and depression, lowering blood pressure and improving sleep.

A popular way to practice mindfulness is meditation, but it’s not the only way. You can practice breathing or grounding exercises, go on a walk or take stock of how your body is feeling in the present moment. Mindfulness practices can be short or long, but to start, you can carve out five minutes a day in the morning or at night to get in touch with your awareness.

5. Improve your finances

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), 72% of adults report feeling stressed about money at least some of the time. While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all plan for improving your financial well-being, there are simple ways to assess your finances and target areas for improvement.

For one month, track all your income and expenses. You can do this by using an expense sheet, or you can download an app to make things easier. Once you know where your money is coming from and where it’s going, you can identify areas where you could be spending less and saving more and set financial goals.

Small changes can add up quickly and turn into life-long habits. Using these five tips, you can invest in yourself now and for years to come.



