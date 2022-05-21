Let’s not “beet” around the bush—if you’re looking to incorporate healthier ingredients into your family’s diet, one of the best traditions to begin is Meatless Mondays.

Numerous benefits are associated with designating one day a week to vegetarian recipes. Not only can you improve your health, but voiding meat for a day also benefits your bank account and the environment by decreasing your carbon footprint! Patient First says there are some of the reasons families should practice Meatless Mondays include:

Reducing heart disease and cancer risk

Preventing diabetes and obesity

Saving money on your weekly grocery trips

Reducing carbon emissions.

If you’re worried about getting enough protein that day, don’t! Mayo Clinic says adults need approximately 50 grams of protein per day, assuming a daily intake of 2,000 calories. Each person is different according to height, size, gender, and age. There are dozens of alternatives to animal-based protein products, and they’re featured in this lineup of delectable vegetarian family-favorite recipes your family is sure to love.

Don’t just take our word for it! Try any of these scrumptious recipes, and you will be looking forward to Monday all week long!

Burrito bowls truly have something for everyone. Whether you like to add spice, veggies, or a tangy-sour lime twist, this recipe is sure to be a lick-your-bowl kind of meal. Not only is it devourable, but it is also ready to serve in just 30 minutes! It’s a win-win for everyone! The Modern Proper says the recipe is gluten-free, 410 calories per bowl, and—you guessed it—vegetarian. Grasp all the flavor of this classic and reap the countless benefits of your meatless meal!

Mamma mia! This delicious vegetarian alternative to your favorite Italian dish is both to die for and easy to make/serve. You get all the delicious, comforting flavors of classic lasagna—and are in no danger of breaking your Meatless Monday pact. This recipe is easy to make. You can also add your favorite spices and herbs to make your meal unique! A Couple Cooks swears by this recipe, promising to give you a warm, delicious meal in just under an hour. It’s the perfect recipe to share with friends and family—they won’t even know the difference!

Photo: alvarez via gettyimages.com

Feasting at Home says it has perfected this delicious meatless recipe and even that it rivals those that you can enjoy traveling in Thailand. For an authentic replication of a delicious Asian delicacy, you can whip this up in only 15 minutes! The recipe creates a beautiful contradiction between sweet and savory, all while hinting at tastes of zest and tang. Plus, if you’re not a fan of tofu, Feasting at Home provides a vegan alternative that is equally as delicious! Don’t wait to share this incredible recipe with your loved ones!

This recipe is jam-packed with essential nutrients and provides a clean, fresh taste as if you’re really on the Amalfi coast. The mix of sweet tomatoes, fresh basil, sour lemon, and zucchini’s crispiness make this dish perfect for sharing with friends and family. Downshiftology says this recipe isn’t only quick (really, it only takes 15 minutes to perfect), it is incredibly healthy. This is the perfect vegetarian alternative to your favorite pasta dishes and promises to make your Meatless Monday a dinner for the books.

One of the most cherished traditions of Americans nationwide is connecting over food. This pizza is the perfect (and one of the easiest) recipe to make with friends, a significant other, or your kids. You can make your own personal pizza in just a few minutes. You likely won’t even remember that this delectable meal is part of your Meatless Monday tradition! Hurry the Food Up says this meal can be made in under 30 minutes, giving you room to rush if you need to. Don’t hesitate to give these mini-meatless pizzas a try!

These delicious recipes are just a few among hundreds of ways to implement a healthier, more conscientious habit. No matter which dish you decide to try out for your next Meatless Monday, this tradition is sure to be the furthest thing from medi-okra!