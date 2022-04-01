Instant Pots found their way into pretty much every kitchen a few years ago—and for good reason. They’re a convenient, mess-free way to make a meal that will feed a family or even a crowd, depending on the size of the appliance. These low-maintenance pressure cookers are especially handy on weeknights when you want to serve up a tasty, healthy meal quickly and without too much effort.

But if you’ve gone through your entire recipe rotation a few times, odds are that your family is looking for a few new options. This list will keep them coming back for more.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

This chicken tortilla soup is a tasty option to put a spin on your next taco night. It is loaded with shredded chicken, corn, black beans, and just a bit of spice for a flavorful, south-of-the-border feel. Top it with avocado and crispy tortilla strips, and dig in.

Greek Pork Pitas

If you’re a fan of gyros, this recipe is for you. You don’t need a rotating spit of lamb to get delicious Greek flavors. Instead, use your Instant Pot to make these Greek pork pitas. Throw some pork shoulder and spices in the Instant Pot, and get the pitas ready to make a sandwich worthy of Mykonos.

Thai Peanut Chicken and Noodles

Another internationally inspired recipe, these Thai peanut chicken and noodles will make you forget all about takeout. Combine chicken with rice noodles and store-bought peanut sauce for a creamy, savory dinner you’ll love.

Instant Pot Lasagna

Lasagna is a longtime family favorite, and for good reason—it’s incredible. But it’s so much work that you will probably think twice about the idea of making it during the week. Enter this Instant Pot Lasagna that cooks up delicious, saucy noodles without hours toiling over the stove.

Roasted Red Pepper Chickpea Curry

Try this roasted red pepper chickpea curry for a vegetarian option that doesn’t leave out the flavor. This veggie- and protein-packed dinner includes the crowd-pleasing flavor of roasted red peppers with plenty of onion, garlic, and ginger. Serve over white rice and garnish with cilantro and lime wedges.

Mushroom Pot Roast

Another tried-and-true favorite, pot roast has been feeding big families for decades. But did you know you can make it in an Instant Pot? This pot roast recipe includes the classic flavors you know, with additions like mushrooms and parsnips for extra texture. Whip up some mashed potatoes to go along with it, and dig in.

Risotto With Shrimp And Asparagus

If you think your Instant Pot can’t make a fancy dinner, think again. This risotto with shrimp and asparagus takes all the stirring and guesswork out of making creamy, hearty risotto, cooking up perfectly in your Instant Pot.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya is a favorite in Cajun cooking, making it a popular choice in New Orleans and other parts of the south. But you can make this eclectic dish right at home in your Instant Pot with this recipe, which combines chicken, sausage, and shrimp for an unexpected addition to the weeknight.

Moroccan Meatballs

If you’re looking for significant flavor, look no further than these spiced Moroccan meatballs. These North Africa-inspired meatballs include spices you probably already have in your pantry for an exciting but attainable dinner. You can even swap the ground beef for ground turkey for an even healthier option.

Your Instant Pot can be your best friend when it comes to getting healthy meals on the table in a short time on the weeknights. Incorporating some of these unique recipes will mix up your dinner rotation without adding hassle and keep the whole family happy.