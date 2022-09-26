The leaves fall as the warm weather turns colder, and tank tops give way to sweaters and crewnecks. As the seasons shift, so do cravings for a warmer, thicker theme to our favorite food and drinks. However, nothing tastes as delicious across the seasons as a crisp, ripe, and perfectly excellent fruit or vegetable. That refreshing, sweet taste is just as pristine no matter in what season you choose to eat it. However, for the best, most toothsome, and freshest fruits and vegetables, autumn’s annual harvest selection is nothing short of the cream of the crop.

Not only are these treats bursting with flavor, but they’re a vital part of maintaining a healthy diet. Ensuring you eat enough fruits and vegetables daily is extremely important for taking care of your body. These two foods are proven to lower blood pressure and the risk of diabetes, cancer, and stroke. They also improve digestion and blood sugar, which can aid you in reigning in your appetite, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. Of course, the benefits don’t stop there. All the fruits and vegetables you can think of are essential in filling your body with antioxidants, fiber, and water. It’s equally important to have a wide variety. And, because there are over nine families of fruits and vegetables, this will be no impossible task.

Apples are the perfect autumn snack. But this versatile fruit can also be enjoyed in a pie, paired with peanut butter, or dipped in caramel. Collecting these ripe, juicy fruits can be turned into a date with a significant other, an outing with friends, or a special memory with the family. Plus, they’re brimming with fiber and antioxidants, linked to a decreased risk of heart disease and weight loss. Don’t be shy. Pick a few!

It is no surprise that the Ancient Greek god, Hades, used this fruit in hopes of persuading his bride to spend the autumn and winter with him in the Underworld. They’re just too hard to resist! Not only is their sweet taste matched with an interesting texture, but they also boast anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidants, vitamins, and (yes, really) even anti-cancer properties!

Arugula is one of the most deliciously bitter salad bases available. However, it makes for salads with combative mouth-watering complexity – bitter earthiness mixed with the sweet zing of a strawberry and the sour punch of a lemon-poppyseed dressing? That salad is too good to be true. This is only one of Arugula’s best benefits. Its low calorie, loaded with calcium, high in fiber and water (which aids significantly in digestion), and is packed with antioxidants to clear your body of toxins.

Photo: Vasyl Nagernyak via 123RF

Have you heard the myth that celery is so low-calorie that eating it can burn more calories than it’s worth? Although this would be a game-changing snack, this is not entirely true. Celery is notably low-calorie and jam-packed with anti-inflammatories, antioxidants, and water that can help digestion.

Although basil is not commonly a solitary snack, you will never have another bland meal again with the help of a little basil sprinkle. It goes beautifully with any cheese/tomato mixture and fresh, clean flavors. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, basil will keep you feeling energized and healthy!

As both an iconic fall image and a delicious ingredient for pumpkin seeds and pumpkin pie, this is one of the most beloved and classic forms of autumn vegetable. It is highly nutritious, promotes weight loss, and contains vitamin A!

Autumn’s harvest is tangy, colorful, and wonderfully savory-sweet. The season provides hundreds of options for fulfilling your day’s fill of fruits and veggies by themselves or in a savory recipe.